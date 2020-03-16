Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh Friday evening announced that its four museums — Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, and The Andy Warhol Museum — will be closed to the public, effective Saturday, March 14. The museums will close for an initial period of 14 days as the institution continues to evaluate that timeframe as new information about the COVID-19 health emergency becomes available.
“We have made the decision out of concern for the health and well-being of our staff, our visitors, and the greater community we serve,” said Steven Knapp, president and CEO of Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. “In making this difficult decision, we join the many other cultural organizations, schools, universities and businesses in the region in doing what is not natural for us — closing our doors — in order to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“We look forward to re-opening our doors and resuming our mission of educating and inspiring all who come to the Carnegie Museums for the incomparable experiences our collections and programs provide.”
Founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1895, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is a family of four distinctive museums that reach more than 1.5 million people annually through exhibitions, educational programs, outreach activities and special events.
