''The Art of Fashion: Spring Into Easter' deadline March 23

On Saturday, March 28, Latrobe Art Center will host “The Art of Fashion: Spring Into Easter” at Latrobe Country Club in Unity Township. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. to guests and patrons.
The fashion show will begin at noon and will feature fashions by eight local boutiques: The Black Bunny Boutique in Ligonier; Chicora’s in Latrobe; Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva in Greensburg; Descendants Children’s Boutique in Greensburg; Lapels, A Fine Men’s Clothier in Greensburg; Liz Krajc Jewelry Design Studio in Greensburg; My HoneyBee in Ligonier, and Rose Style Shoppe in Latrobe.
Local community members will participate as models. Fashions will feature options for women, men and children. Boutique shopping will also be available with selections provided by the participating boutiques.
A new feature of this event are collaborations with several departments at the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC). Graphic Communications designed the logo, invitations and marketing images for the event; Digital Media Technology will be taking photography and providing additional lighting, and Cosmetology will be doing the hair and makeup of many of the models.
“We are fortunate to have the EWCTC instructors and students this year to help us make this the best fashion show yet,” said Lauren Buches, executive director of Latrobe Art Center. “It’s a mutually beneficial relationship, with the art center getting more professional assistance in tasks such as graphic design, photography, and hair and makeup, and students getting to apply their skills in a real-world setting.”
To match the theme of this year’s fashion show, guests are invited to dress in their Easter-inspired styles or Easter bonnets for the event. At the end of the fashion show part, guests from the audience will be invited on the runway to show off their Easter bonnets for the chance to win a small prize.
A chicken piccata lunch (as well as gluten-free or vegetarian options) and dessert will be provided by Latrobe Country Club and is included in the ticket price. There will also be a cash bar with themed cocktails.
Tickets for the fundraiser are $50 per person and $75 at the patron level. All of the proceeds for the evening will support the mission of Latrobe Art Center.
Reservations are required by Monday, March 23.
For more information or to buy tickets, contact Latrobe Art Center by phone at 724-537-7011 or purchase tickets online at LatrobeArtCenter.org.
Founded in 2002 by Nancy Rogers Crozier (sister of Fred Rogers) and Elizabeth Hazlett, Latrobe Art Center provides “a welcoming atmosphere for adults and children of all skill levels to grow their artistic talents and interests. Located in the heart of downtown Latrobe, the Art Center offers a wide variety of classes, workshops, events, community gatherings, and more to improve the quality of life in the area through the visual arts.”
