The second season of “The Accent On-Air” will begin with the “Faith and Food” segment Sunday, March 1, at 11:30 a.m. on WTAE-TV.
The show highlights the must-have annual guide to the nearly 30 Lenten fish fries at churches around the diocese, a guide that can be found in the February issue of The Catholic Accent magazine.
In the “Holy Ravioli” segment, parishioners from St. Anne Parish, Rostraver Township, show how they make thousands of ravioli by hand and sell them and give the proceeds to groups that assist people in need.
Bishop Edward C. Malesic, JCL, talks about Lent, describes his visit with Pope Francis and discusses the pope’s letter on the care of God’s creation, Laudato si’.
The diocese’s Energy Smart 2020 initiative is featured in a segment that includes students from Aquinas Academy, Greensburg, explaining how they harness their energy, power down and clean up.
Other highlights of “The Accent On-Air: Faith and Food” include:
• Monsignor Raymond E. Riffle, rector of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish, Greensburg, explaining the three pillars of Lent;
• three teachers from Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School, Connellsville, who each have doctorates along with a pair of teachers from Mother of Sorrows School, Murrysville, who each have two master’s degrees,
• and a report about diocesan youth who participated in the January March for Life in Washington, D.C., with the bishop.
The show will be broadcast again on Sunday, March 15, at 11:30 a.m. It also airs overnight at 3:07 a.m. March 7, 14, 21 and 28, and April 4 and 11 and at 3:37 a.m. March 14 and 28.
“The Accent On-Air” can always be viewed at TheAccentOnline.org.
