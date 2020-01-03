The 107th Associated Artists of Pittsburgh Annual Exhibition is on view through Sunday, Jan. 26, in Westmoreland Museum of American Art’s Cantilever Gallery, North Main Street, Greensburg.
Public hours are 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The 107th Associated Artists of Pittsburgh Annual Exhibition artists are:
Atticus Adams (Pittsburgh)
Theresa Antonellis (Grove City, Slippery Rock)
Pati Beachley (Pittsburgh, Greensburg)
Cory Bonnet (Pittsburgh)
Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer (Greensburg)
Kathleen DePasse (Pittsburgh)
Margot Dermody (Pittsburgh)
Ron Donoughe (Pittsburgh)
Dan Droz (Pittsburgh)
Haylee Ebersole (Pittsburgh, Wilkinsburg)
Tom Ferraro (Erie)
Carolyn Frischling (Sewickley)
Tyler Gaston (Indiana, Pittsburgh)
Rebecca Harmon (Pittsburgh)
Richard Harydzak (Murrysville)
Heather Heitzenrater (Pittsburgh)
Joshua Hogan (Pittsburgh)
Tazim Jaffer (Girard)
Alejandro Jimenez (Pittsburgh)
Adam Linn (Pittsburgh)
Cara Livorio (New Kensington)
Scott Lloyd (Greensburg)
Stephanie Martin (Johnstown, Mercer)
Nancy McNary-Smith (Pittsburgh)
Joan Milsom (Pittsburgh)
Sandra Moore (Glenshaw)
Ellen Chisdes Neuberg (Pittsburgh)
Ronald Nigro (Trafford)
Katie Ott (Pittsburgh, Indiana)
Susan Palmisano (Pittsburgh, Indiana)
Mark Panza (Millvale)
Brian Pardini (Fairview)
Leah Patgorski (Pittsburgh)
Garry Pyles (Pittsburgh)
Katie Rearick (Pittsburgh)
Dafna Rehavia (Pittsburgh)
Christopher Ruane (Murrysville)
Nicole Renee Ryan (Pittsburgh, Mercer)
Rachel Saul Rearick (Pittsburgh)
Patrick Schmidt (Pittsburgh)
Jeff Schwarz (Pittsburgh)
Phiris Kathryn Sickels (Pittsburgh)
Louise Silk (Pittsburgh)
Nellie Lou Slagle (Pittsburgh)
Randie Snow (Pittsburgh)
Marc Snyder (Greensburg)
Mia Tarducci (Pittsburgh)
Benjamin Thomas (Pittsburgh)
Eva Trout (Canonsburg, Carnegie)
Support for this exhibition has been provided by the Hillman Exhibition Fund of the Westmoreland Museum of American Art.
Established in 1910, the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh is “the oldest and largest visual arts group, with over 500 artist members, in the country” and 2019 marked its “107th Annual, the longest continuing survey exhibition of regional art.”
The juried exhibition was planned by Madeline Gent, executive director of AAP, and juried by Juana Williams, exhibitions curator for the Urban Institute of Contemporary Arts in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to the WMAA website.
