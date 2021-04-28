Schools can keep their school grounds litter free with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Litter Free School Zone.
The Litter Free School Zone advocates for two improvement projects per school year and can include litter clean ups and beautification events, like creating and caring for pollinator and rain gardens. Results are reported to Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and are added to their statewide community improvement totals, making it an opportunity to be a part of something bigger. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful provides a Litter Free School Zone sign to each school that participates in the program.
There are currently more than 80 schools participating in the program. All schools are welcome to participate — elementary school, middle school, high school, public or private.
Litter Free School Zone events can get free cleanup supplies through Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Pick Up Pennsylvania, a statewide community improvement initiative. Registered events receive free cleanup supplies like bags, gloves and safety vests curtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, PennDOT and Keep America Beautiful.
Schools interested in becoming a Litter Free School Zone should visit the “Keep It!” section of the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website at www.keeppabeautiful.org or contact Stephanie Larson at slarson@keeppabeautiful.org or 877-772-3673.
