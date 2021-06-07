Meatloaf dinners will be available, for pickup, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, in Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271, Ligonier Township.
The organizers said, “Takeout only, no phone orders; come to the church to place and pick up your order.”
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll and dessert.
Cost is a donation of $9 for an adult and $4 per child aged 3 to 10 years.
For additional information, call Donna Smithly at 724-238-6834.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
