The Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery at St. Vincent College will present the virtual play “Godfather of the Spoken Word Movement in America,” starring acclaimed poet, actress and storyteller Oni Lasana, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16.
The unique historical and highly theatrical sto’try (poetic storytelling) is an uplifting educational and entertaining experience. It features the southern dialect spoken word poetry of the iconic poet and author Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872-1906).
“Godfather of the Spoken Word Movement” is set in the 1800s on a plantation in Cross, South Carolina, the hometown of Lasana’s paternal grandmother. Lasana plays the character of Lias’ mother, who reveals the personal, heartfelt experiences of an enslaved woman living on a southern plantation in America. Elias, affectionately called “Lias” by his mother, is a fictional character mentioned in Dunbar’s most beloved and recited poem, “In the Morning.”
Throughout the performance, Lasana brings Dunbar’s African American dialect poetry of joy and sorrow to life.
Registration for the free event is available online at https://bit.ly/2PK2uX5.
For more information, contact Lauren Churilla, curator of the McCarl Coverlet Gallery, at lauren.churilla@stvincent.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.