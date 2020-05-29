The St. Vincent College Student Government Association (SGA) is sponsoring a virtual 5K to help support the College’s Student Emergency Fund.
The Student Emergency Fund 5K virtual charity race is being conducted through the popular Strava mobile app. Once registered, participants can complete the race by walking or running 3.1 miles at any time. Participants can download a customized, printable race bib, and upon completion, they will receive a commemorative ribbon and medal emblazoned with the Saint Vincent College Bearcat logo. Registration for the Student Emergency Fund 5K is $22.95. Complete information and registration instructions can be found at https://www.stvincent.edu/virtual5k.
“We are very grateful to our Student Government Association for sponsoring this effort to help support their fellow students,” said Mary Collins, vice president for student affairs. Deanna Wicks, director of campus and multicultural student life, worked with SGA to organize the event and said that the emphasis will be on participation, not performance.
“The race can take place at any time and at any pace. People don’t even have to submit their times if they aren’t comfortable or don’t want to. If they use the Strava app, they will be part of the community and get cheered on. Either way, the important thing is to do it.”
The Student Emergency Fund was established in 2013 to assist students faced with serious and unexpected challenges, explained Collins.
“Fr. Killian Loch, OSB, our director of Campus Ministry, leads the small group that reviews requests,” she said, “ensuring we respond quickly and confidentially to help lessen the stress our students face and enable them to continue their studies.”
While the speed at which participants complete the 5K is not important, Wicks said that it is imperative that they register for the event quickly.
“We have a limited number of registrations and medals, so the sooner people can register to participate, the better!”
