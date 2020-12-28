Prospective students who have been accepted into St. Vincent College for fall 2021 are invited to enroll in free, one-credit courses to be offered during the college’s spring 2021 semester.
Taught by the St. Vincent College faculty, six courses will be offered online and classes will meet weekly. Credits earned by students will count toward their credit total upon their enrollment at the college.
The courses have been developed by faculty to align with current events and emerging trends and include:
Framing the Death Penalty, taught by Bruce Antkowiak, J.D., chair of the Department of Criminology, Law and Society.
The course will run from Jan. 25 through April 30 and classes will be delivered asynchronously for students to participate at their own pace.
Data Science and Sports, taught by Dr. Justin Petrovich, assistant professor of business administration. Classes will meet online from 6 to 7 p.m. each Monday between Jan. 25 and April 26.
Infectious Diseases in Health Care, taught by Carla Thomas, chair of the St. Vincent College nursing program. Classes will meet online from 7 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday between Jan. 26 and April 27.
Current Topics in Economics, taught by Dr. Zachary Davis, assistant professor of economics. Classes will meet online from 7 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday between Jan. 27 and April 28.
Introduction to Poetry, taught by Michelle Gil-Montero, professor of English. Classes will meet online from 6 to 7 p.m. each Thursday between Jan. 25 and Feb. 12.
Musical Theater in History, taught by Greggory Brandt, assistant professor of theater and producing artistic director of St. Vincent College Summer Theatre. Classes will meet online from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. each Monday between March 1 and March 22.
Regardless of their intended major, accepted students are free to choose from one of the courses above, based on availability, when registering.
For more information, contact the St. Vincent College Office of Admission at 1-800-782-5549 or admission@stvincent.edu.
