The St. Vincent College Office of Admission will host its first virtual Instant Decision Day from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14.
Conducted via Zoom, the event is open to all high school seniors and is aimed at providing an instant decision on their acceptance to St. Vincent College for the fall 2021 semester.
Online registration is available for the event at this link and is open through Thursday, March 11.
Students are encouraged to apply for admission to St. Vincent ahead of the event at www.stvincent.edu/apply or through The Common Application.
Upon registering for Instant Decision Day, participants will be provided with the Zoom link. They will then be asked to submit their high school transcript to the St. Vincent College Office of Admission through either their high school counselor or by emailing directly to their personal admission counselor at SVC. Students may choose to provide test scores (SAT/ACT/CLT) or they may choose the test-optional review.
The deadline to submit transcripts and test scores is Thursday, March 11. The student’s personal SVC admission counselor can be identified at https://www.stvincent.edu/admission-aid/admissions-team.html.
Instant Decision Day participants who commit to St. Vincent College will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a number of prizes, including a laptop, fully-stocked SVC Bearcat mini fridge and a voucher to the St. Vincent College Bookstore.
For more information, contact the Office of Admission at admission@stvincent.edu or 1-800-782-5549.
‘Katabasis’ named award finalist
PEN America has named “Katabasis” one of the top five works of translated poetry of 2020. “Katabasis,” a poetry collection written by Colombian poet Lucía Estrada and translated by Olivia Lott, is the first full collection of poetry by a Colombian woman to be translated into English.
Eulalia Books, which published “Katabasis,” is housed at St. Vincent College and edited by Michelle Gil-Montero, a poet and translator living in Pittsburgh and professor of English at the College. Gil-Montero started Eulalia Books in 2018 with Román Antopolsky, another Pittsburgh poet and translator.
The PEN America Literary Awards program received more than 1,850 submissions this year. “Katabasis” is one of only 55 books across 11 categories to be named a finalist for a PEN award. Winners will be announced on April 8 at a virtual ceremony.
The collection has garnered numerous honors in both English and Spanish. In 2017, Estrada won the Bogotá Poetry Prize for “Katabasis,” and in 2019, the collection was a finalist for the Colombian National Poetry Prize.
In addition to being a finalist for the PEN award for poetry in translation, “Katabasis” was included with 19 other books on a list of “Our Favorite Books-in-Translation of 2020” by Action Books Blog.
Lott said, “People have expressed how shocked they were to read that ‘Katabasis’ is the first full-length English-language translation of a woman poet from Colombia. Lucía Estrada and I are both hopeful that the attention paid to our project will help open doors for more Colombian poets in translation.”
Critics have described Lott’s translation as “impressive” and “sophisticated,” praising its “lyrical luminosity” and “memorable musicality.”
Katherine Hedeen wrote in the Kenyon Review that “Olivia Lott’s translation of ‘Katabasis’ by Lucía Estrada makes a critical contribution to the discourse around translation practice.”
Lott explained, “This book offers important insight on what it means to write from Colombia in the 21st century. It’s urgent, so I felt the need to urgently translate it.”
“Katabasis” is available for purchase at https://www.eulaliabooks.com/catalog/katabasis.
The book trailer for “Katabasis” can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCbe8eM3xBw.
