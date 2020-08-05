The St. Vincent College Office of Admission will host a virtual Get Acquainted Day for prospective students and their families at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
Conducted as a webinar via Zoom, the event will include remarks from St. Vincent College president the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, dean of admission Heather Kabala and vice president of academic affairs and academic dean Dr. John Smetanka.
Participants will learn about the admission and financial aid processes from college admissions counselors and hear from current students and alumni during a roundtable discussion. A question-and-answer session will also be held for students and parents.
Participants in the virtual Get Acquainted Day are also invited to take part in a virtual tour of the St. Vincent College campus, available at www.stvincent.edu/visit.
Online registration for the upcoming Get Acquainted Day is available at www.stvincent.edu/GAD.
On-campus visits and tours of St. Vincent College have also resumed on a limited basis. Open to prospective students who reside in states and counties without COVID-19-associated travel restrictions, visits are offered Monday through Friday and some select Saturdays. Visits must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance and Monday visits must be scheduled by 3 p.m. the Friday before.
For more information on the upcoming Get Acquainted Day, or on in-person campus visits, contact the Office of Admission at admission@stvincent.edu or 800-782-5549, Ext. 2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.