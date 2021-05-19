SVC students inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon Honor Society

Sixteen St. Vincent College students have earned induction into Pi Mu Epsilon, the national mathematics honor society.
To be eligible for induction, undergraduate students must have completed at least two semesters of calculus and two additional courses in mathematics at or above the calculus level, all of which lead to the fulfillment of the requirements for a major in mathematics. In addition, these students must have maintained a high grade point average, both for all courses that lead to fulfillment of requirements for a major in mathematical sciences and for all courses that lead to fulfillment of requirements for an undergraduate degree.
The newest inductees into SVC’s Pennsylvania Alpha Zeta chapter of Pi Mu Epsilon include:
Maria E. Arcara of Greensburg, a junior mathematics and computer science double major;
Dominik M. Bayne of New Kensington, a junior finance and mathematics major;
Taylor P. Berardi of Altoona, a senior mathematics major and secondary education minor;
Stephanie A. Cribbs of Irwin, a senior mathematics major;
Nolan G. Fraicola of Greensburg, a sophomore mathematics major;
Sydney M. Gurneal of Pulaski, a junior mathematics major;
Kristyan A. Hahn of Edgewood, Maryland, a junior mathematics major and secondary education minor;
Olivia R. Lewis of Derry, a senior mathematics major;
Spencer O. McKee of Blairsville, a junior finance major;
Kyle A. Persin of Greensburg, a junior finance and mathematics major;
Wade Rashilla of Ligonier, a junior finance and mathematics major;
George F. Reich of Columbia, a senior mathematics major;
Jessica R. Smith of Portage, a junior mathematics major and secondary education minor;
Lindsey A. Southworth of Altoona, a senior mathematics major;
Jeremiah M. Stickles of Bellefonte, a senior mathematics and computer science double major;
John T. Yester of Mount Pleasant, a senior mathematics major and secondary education minor.
St. Vincent College’s Pennsylvania Alpha Zeta chapter of Pi Mu Epsilon was established in 2017. Dr. Alexander Borselli, assistant professor of mathematics, serves as adviser.
