SVC student awarded Alpha Lambda Delta scholarship

Rebekah Reist, a rising senior at St. Vincent College, has been named a recipient of the Jo Anne J. Trow National Undergraduate Scholarship, awarded by the Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society for First-Year Success.
An early childhood education major and a native of McKeesport, Reist was one of 50 students nationwide chosen to receive the scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year, valued at $1,000.
Reist was inducted into the St. Vincent College chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta in March 2018. Along with being an active member of Alpha Lambda Delta, Reist has served as president of SVC’s Early Education Club and is also a member of the Kappa Delta Pi and Alpha Chi honor societies. She has been named to the dean’s list in each of her six semesters at St. Vincent.
Applicants for the Jo Anne J. Trow Scholarship must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average. They were evaluated by a national selection committee on eight different criteria, including undergraduate coursework and GPA, employment information, contributions to Alpha Lambda Delta, significant campus activities, honors/recognition received, career goals, letters of recommendation and an essay.
The scholarship was started in 1988 in honor of Trow, past national president of Alpha Lambda Delta and the former vice president of student services at Oregon State University. The award was established to give chapters of Alpha Lambda Delta an annual opportunity to reward an outstanding student with a stipend. Trow served Alpha Lambda Delta as a district adviser from 1974-79, national secretary from 1978-83, president-elect from 1984-85 and as national president from 1985-88.
Alpha Lambda Delta is a national honor society that recognizes students’ academic success during their first year at a college or university. Founded in 1924, Alpha Lambda Delta has more than a million lifetime members and is present on more than 280 campuses nationwide. Alpha Lambda Delta’s mission is to “encourage superior academic achievement, promote intelligent living and a continued high standard of learning and assist students in recognizing and developing meaningful goals for their unique roles in society.”
