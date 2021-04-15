The St Vincent College Office of Admission will host a virtual Get Acquainted Day open house beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24.
The event will be conducted via Zoom and is geared toward current high school juniors and seniors. It will feature a series of short talks on academics, admission procedures and financial aid, while a question-and-answer session will be offered at the conclusion of the program.
St. Vincent College president the Rev. Paul Taylor, OSB, will welcome the attendees, before the college’s admission counselors and staff members present on admission and financial aid procedures.
Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean, will provide an overview of St. Vincent College’s academic curriculum, before the program closes with the question-and-answer period.
For more information, or to register, visit www.stvincent.edu/admission-aid/visit-campus.html, email admission@stvincent.edu or call 1-800-782-5549.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.