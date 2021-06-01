Dr. Michael J. Urick, associate professor of business administration and graduate director of St. Vincent College’s Master of Science in Management: Operational Excellence program, has authored a new book titled “Leadership in Middle-Earth: Theories and Applications for Organizations.”
The book was released on May 25 by the United Kingdom’s Emerald Publishing.
The book is the second installment of the “Exploring Effective Leadership Practices through Popular Culture” series, of which Urick serves as editor.
In “Leadership in Middle-Earth,” Urick examines management theories related to motivation, team composition and development, diversity and inclusion, leader emergence and other related concepts. Each theory is illustrated through examples of Catholic author J.R.R. Tolkien, famous for “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” novels.
“Leadership in Middle-Earth” is the third book authored by Urick, and second this year. He also co-edited a three-book series on leadership in 2018 and plans to author two more books on leadership over the next two years. He regularly speaks at organizations and events on issues related to leadership.
Founded in 1967, Emerald Publishing is a scholarly publisher of academic journals and books in the fields of management, business, education, library studies, health care, and engineering. Named the 2020 publisher of the year by IPG, it is headquartered in Bingley (UK). Emerald works with more than 500,000 researchers spread over 130 countries at thousands of universities to share knowledge and provoke debates that lead to positive change. Their readership includes more than 30 million electronic downloads of publications per year.
Urick is a 2004 alumnus of St. Vincent College and has an MBA and MS in leadership/business ethics from Duquesne University.
His Ph.D., focused on organizational behavior, is from the University of Cincinnati. He has been part of St. Vincent’s Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government faculty since 2012 and has directed the nationally ranked Master of Science in Management: Operational Excellence program since 2014.
Urick is a recipient of several teaching awards including “Learning/Education Person of the Year” from the Institute of Supply Management and “Excellence in Teaching” from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.
