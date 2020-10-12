The St. Vincent College Players are making preparations for a pair of virtual performances of the one-act courtroom comedy “Objection! Disorder in the Court!” The performances will be recorded on Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17, and will be available for viewing on the Saint Vincent College YouTube channel on Oct. 23.
Written by Brianna Dehn, the one-act play chronicles the saga of Casey Licit, who is accused of committing an outrageous triple crime while traveling through the town of Berserksville. While she maintains her innocence, her cause is hampered by her hapless defense attorney and a score of outlandish witnesses, while the prosecution uses bribery and silly distractions in an effort to win the case.
The SVC Players’ performance is directed by Greggory Brandt, St. Vincent College assistant professor of theater and producing artistic director of St. Vincent College Summer Theatre.
“Given these trying times for the performing arts,” Brandt said, “the show must go on! This show was written specifically for virtual performing and viewing and offers some new and unique challenges. The students are very excited to try a different way of performing and we are all working hard while maintaining the COVID-19 guidelines.
“It’s hard to tell when the performing arts will return to normalcy,” he continued, “but the theater can still be a fulfilling venue for students to continue to learn and grow.”
The St. Vincent College Players cast for “Objection! Disorder in the Court” includes:
- Josie Rodell, sophomore history major from Latrobe, as Beulah Young;
- Arielle Kreuzwieser, senior graphic design major from Canfield, Ohio, as Casey;
- John Crocetti, junior finance major from Connellsville, as Mr. Flops;
- Justin Massetto, junior music major from Murrysville, as Mr. Scammerton;
- Timothy Morris, senior integrated science major from Ebensburg, as the bailiff;
- Kyle Watson, senior integrated science major from Essex, Maryland, as Judge Falter;
- Karen Dopico, junior history education major from Pittsburgh, as Penny Fadson;
- Isabel Sicree, junior English major from Boalsburg, as Glenda Chatter;
- Rachel Keller, senior biology major from Saint Marys, as Clarissa Vendor;
- Francesca Florie, sophomore integrated science major from Elwood City, as Puffle’s Handler;
- Moira Sullivan, senior anthropology major from Waldorf, Maryland, as Arminta Contrary;
- Maggie Sullivan, freshman music performance major from Waldorf, Maryland, as Alberta Contrary;
- Kate Kell, sophomore music major from Apollo, as Alice Maniacal;
- Paige Thatcher, sophomore English major from Trafford, as Helen Hushed;
- Kira Pesce, sophomore nursing major from Saint Marys, as a swing/standby.
While preparing for a virtual performance has posed new challenges for Brandt and his cast and crew, he is excited about the finished product and is already making plans to produce another virtual performance, this time a musical, in the spring.
“If interested in supporting the students,” he said, “please consider making a tax-deductible donation to the St. Vincent Theater Department, which will assist in the upcoming virtual musical performance next spring.”
