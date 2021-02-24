St. Vincent College President the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, has announced that six high school students will be awarded scholarships to St. Vincent College as a result of their performance in the college’s 40th annual Wimmer Scholarship Competition.
As the first-place finisher in the Scholarship Competition, Nathan Caldwell, a home-schooled student from Montgomery Village, Maryland, has been awarded a four-year, full-tuition, room and board scholarship valued at more than $200,000.
Five students have been awarded four-year, full-tuition scholarships, valued at more than $150,000, by virtue of their performance in the competition, including Ian Buttermore of Mars; Giovanni Cicala of Avonmore; Iulia Goean of Boca Raton, Florida; Miranda Keller of Harrisburg, and Elizabeth Van Pilsum of Columbus, Ohio.
Traditionally, only five scholarships have been awarded annually in the Wimmer Scholarship Competition. However, because of the first documented tie in the competition’s history, six students have been recognized in 2021.
This year’s competition drew 143 entrants. Pennsylvania scholarship recipients include:
IAN BUTTERMORE
A senior at Mars Area High School, Buttermore is involved in a host of activities. He is a member of the varsity tennis team, German National Honor Society, Spanish Club, German Club, AP Computer Science Club and Computer Club. He has also taken part in the Water Protection Program, in which he and a group of high school students educate groups of fifth graders on the science of streams.
Several of his family’s friends and relatives have attended St. Vincent College, including Chris Duboy and Michelle Duboy, graduating in 2014 and 2010, respectively.
GIOVANNI CICALA
A senior at The Kiski School in Saltsburg, Giovanni Cicala is involved in speech and debate and school theater, having played the lead role of Clarence in the school’s recent production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” He was recognized with The Kiski School’s 2019-20 King Award for posting the highest GPA in the junior class, while also winning the school’s Science Achievement Award and earning induction into the Cum Laude Honor Society. Prior to attending the Kiski School, Cicala spent two years at Apollo-Ridge High School.
He is the son of John (a 1988 SVC graduate) and Debra Cicala and a member of Saint Ambrose Roman Catholic Parish in Avonmore. His familial ties to St. Vincent stretch beyond his father, as his cousin, William Smartnick, is currently a senior accounting major at SVC.
MIRANDA KELLER
A senior at Bishop McDevitt High School, Miranda Keller is involved in a host of academic and extracurricular activities. The president of her school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, she is also a member of the Mathematics National Honor Society, Foreign Language National Honor Society, Poetry Club, Christian Service Club, Spanish Club, Talitha Koum, Philosophy Club and Campus Ministry.
Miranda is the daughter of Kerry and Gretchen Keller, while her grandfather, Lavern Lenze, is a 1961 graduate of St. Vincent College.
The Wimmer Scholarship program is named after Archabbot Boniface Wimmer, who founded St. Vincent College in 1846 as the first Benedictine college in the U.S. The program recognizes high school students with outstanding academic abilities and encourages them to pursue a quality undergraduate education at Saint Vincent College.
The scholarship winners are based on their performance on a written examination administered at St. Vincent in December and January. The 143 students who participated in this year’s exam were college-bound and met the academic qualifications of a minimum 3.75 grade-point average, as well as a documented SAT score of 1,300 or above or a minimum ACT score of 28. Students with no documented SAT or ACT scores were eligible to sit for the exam if they held a 4.0 GPA and have successfully completed six AP/college courses.
