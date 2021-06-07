Six-hundred fifty-seven students were named to the dean’s list of St. Vincent College for the spring 2021 semester, according to Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs.
In order to qualify for the SVC dean’s list, a student “must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.”
The hometowns of members of the dean’s list represented 19 states and six foreign countries, including Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Argentina, The Bahamas, Bolivia, China, Hungary and Italy.
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are listed according to their hometown residence. Each name is followed by the student’s academic major(s).
- Anthony Boldurian, cybersecurity
- Chelsey Bolish, early childhood education
- Ashlynn Bryer, accounting
- Kenzie Burd, accounting and finance
- Cameron Cox, cybersecurity
- Ethan Cox, management
- Anna Doelling, biology
- Nickolas Downey, cybersecurity
- Kolony Hauser, commun-ications
- Kethrie Heasley, data science
- Taylor Hochard, finance
- Levi Keys, politics
- Isaac Kuhns, criminology, law and society
- Genevieve LaFosse, communication
- Adam Liske, nursing
- John Ludvik, finance
- Isabelle Machado, biology
- Kathleen Mucci, liberal arts
- Amanda Mylant, early childhood education
- Therese Oldenburg, public history
- Mary Person, biology
- Joslyn Rodell, history and anthropology
- Curtis Schrack, computer systems and data science
- Joshua Secrist, cybersecurity
- Aimee Siecinski, psychology
- Jennifer Singer, early childhood education
- Zachary Smith, physics
- Dominic Ulicne, accounting
- Aiden Vallorani, history education
- Brenna Vallorani, psychology
- Anthony Vanden Berk, computer systems
- Anthony Vanderelli, engineering
- Collin Wilson, English
- Lauren Zalich, marketing
- Carlie Neiderhiser, engineering
- Kimberly Weinman, business data analytics
- Kayla Bertolino, accounting
- Dominic Defabo, international business
- Jake Buhite, computer science
- Wesley Buhite, nursing
- Alaina Dorazio, biology
- Ava Dorazio, biology
- Logan Seybold, history education
- Haley Smolleck, biology
- David Ammons, marketing
- Colleen Ankney, early childhood education
- Christa Answine, accounting
- Caterina Arcara, psychology
- Maria Arcara, computer science and mathematics
- Laura Aston, chemistry education
- Paul Baker, cybersecurity
- Joshua Baumann, history education
- Jonathan Borbonus, mathematics/engineering
- Robert Borbonus, management
- Connie DiFrancesco, studio art
- Ella DiFulvio, nursing
- Brooke DiLascio, psychology
- Anna Donofrio, integrated science
- Nicholas Driscoll, chemistry
- Nolan Fraicola, mathematics
- Lauren Galbraith, bioinformatics
- Emily Giallonardo, early childhood education
- Jesse Gillespie, criminology, law and society
- Sydney Green, engineering
- Hannah Haubrick, accounting
- Rachael Heater, management
- Mary Heberling, English
- Reed Hipps, mathematics education
- Madeline Huey, psychology
- Mei Jenkins-Andrews, biology
- Jakob Kalp, communication
- Ethan Kammerer, early childhood education
- Alan Lazar, mathematics
- Madeline Leasure, marketing
- Grace Leonard, biology
- Katherine Leonard, accounting
- Sarah Lukacs, nursing
- Colten McCutcheon, finance
- Scott Meyers, biology
- Joseph Moyer, computer science
- Tristan Moyer, finance
- Brennen Novotney, biochemistry
- Ryan Ohler, undeclared
- Shelley Ohler, management
- Sarah Pasko, liberal arts
- Jessica Persin, biology
- Olivia Persin, mathematics and computer systems
- Angela Popovich, psychology
- Jacob Rzempoluch, psychology
- Andrew Scott, environ-mental science
- Joseph Shrum, criminology, law and society
- Matis Stephens, digital art and media and studio art
- Antonia Sunseri, biology
- Kelsey Tobin, biology
- Justin Wright, management
- John Yeckley, information systems
- Taylor Allison, early childhood education
- Taylor Hall, criminology, law and society
- Ayden Kelley, accounting
- Andrew Klein, physics
- Emily Lentz, biology
- Wade Rashilla, finance and mathematics
- Hannah Rudy, engineering
- Brandon Silvis, biochemistry
- Clair Sirofchuck, English and studio art
- Wyatt Stouffer, environmental science
- Maria Hood, liberal arts
- Arthur Bartlow, engineering
- Andrew Gamrat, accounting
- Keith Kalp, environmental science
- Emily Kraisinger, mathematics/engineering
- Sydney Mizikar, nursing
- Jessica Pendrick, digital art and media
- Graham Shotts, computer systems
- Allie Shreffler, environmental science
- Gage Smith, information technology
- John Yester, mathematics education
- Abigail Bodner, biology
- Carly Bodner, studio art
- Caleb Rullo, nursing
- Thomas Syphan, bio-chemistry
- Levi Baum, history education
- Raven Clawson-Marshall, criminology, law and society
- Sarah Martin, liberal arts
- Troy Montgomery, management
- Nicole Fratrich, English
- Chloe Wolford, psychology
