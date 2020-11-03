St. Vincent College placed among the top five percent of U.S. colleges and universities in the 2020-21 Best Colleges for the Money rankings by College Factual, a website dedicated to helping students find their best fit for education at the best cost.
St. Vincent College ranked 47th nationally among 1,472 colleges and universities analyzed, and eighth among 111 institutions in the Middle Atlantic region.
“We are honored to receive another high ranking recognizing both our educational quality and our exceptional value,” said Father Paul R. Taylor, OSB, St. Vincent College president. “St. Vincent College is committed to providing our students with an education of the highest quality at an affordable cost, while preparing them for lives of meaning, success and leadership.The Best Colleges for the Money Rankings identify colleges that are offering the best education quality for the best price. College Factual devised the rankings by measuring the total average cost of the degree and comparing the cost of the school to other institutions of similar value. The schools delivering the best educational quality for the lowest price appear at the top of the rankings.
Along with the overall Best Colleges for the Money rankings, College Factual also released best value rankings of individual bachelor degree programs at institutions across the U.S. and St. Vincent College was well-represented.
Ranking in the top 10% nationally in best value bachelor’s programs were St. Vincent College’s undergraduate programs in criminology (second of 72), general social sciences (ninth of 539), marketing (10th of 358), communication/media studies (12th of 490), general biology (13th of 617), business administration and management (20th of 876), and biological and biomedical sciences (23rd of 637).
In addition to the College Factual rankings, St. Vincent College’s quality educational programs have also recently garnered recognition by U.S. News and World Report (first tier of national liberal arts colleges, A+ Schools for B Students), Money magazine (Best Colleges for the Money, Best Small Colleges, Most Transformative Colleges), Study.com (Top Christian Colleges and Universities in the U.S.) and Washington Monthly (National Liberal Arts Colleges).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.