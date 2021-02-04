Junior theology major Angela Zenchak has been named the first recipient of St. Vincent College’s Rev. Nathan J. Munsch, OSB, Scholarship, recognizing academic achievement, humility and character, pastoral commitment and financial need.
A member of the St. Vincent Benedictine monastic community since 1993, Father Nathan retired in 2020 after being diagnosed with ALS. He taught theology and Latin at both St. Vincent College and Seminary for more than 20 years, while he served as pastor of the parishes of St. Benedict (Marguerite), St. Mary (Pocahontas) and St. Michael (Salisbury). From 2015-20, he was also director of pastoral formation for St. Vincent Seminary.
Zenchak, a Pittsburgh native and graduate of Oakland Catholic High School, was surprised and humbled to learn of her selection from Dr. Lucas Briola, assistant professor of theology.
“Before my Catholic-Jewish Dialogue class one day,” Zenchak said. “Dr. Briola asked if he could speak with me. I was panicking because I thought that I was in trouble, so I was trying to imagine what I could have said in class to upset him. Then, he told me the theology department had selected me for the scholarship. I asked if I could hug him, and he said I could, so I did — twice!”
Briola, assistant professor of theology, formally presented the award to Zenchak during December’s St. Nicholas Theology Dinner in the Fred M. Rogers Center. He was effusive in praising Zenchak, saying that she was an ideal candidate for the new scholarship.
“Angela stood out because of her ardent desire to blend her study of theology with pastoral care,” Briola said, “both of which are grounded in a deep spirituality. This integration shines through not only in her work in the classroom but also in her vocational aspirations. She has expressed her hope to enter the religious life and work with pro-life ministries, and this scholarship can help her toward this end.”
Zenchak changed her major to theology during her sophomore year when she began discerning the Sisters of Life, an active female order dedicated to the promotion of pro-life causes, and she feels that being selected to receive the scholarship is a sign that she made the right decision.
“When Dr. Briola explained to me all of the details of the scholarship,” she said, “it felt like God was taking my hand and supporting my change of major. When he presented the award at the St. Nicholas Theology Dinner, he elaborated about the Sisters of Life and what they do and I was very proud to know that the word was being spread about them and their work because it’s amazing and is definitely needed in our society.”
Briola explained that the scholarship was created to show gratitude for and preserve the legacy of Father Nathan, as he helped to shape the lives of thousands during his career as a priest and educator.
“Father Nathan has been a steady, stalwart presence in the St. Vincent College Theology Department, St. Vincent Seminary and Monastery, local parishes and even in my life and the life of my family,” Briola said. “This scholarship hopes to honor that legacy.”
“He has modeled to all of us how one can integrate theological study, pastoral care and spirituality in a way that benefits others and glorifies God. That’s also the type of student we want to foster in the theology department and this scholarship will help realize that possibility. All of us — faculty and students alike — are forever thankful for the generous donors who have made this hope possible and have honored Father Nathan in this way.”
Though she was never able to take a course taught by Father Nathan, Zenchak is well aware of the indelible impact that he has made on the St. Vincent community. She first connected with him by writing a thank you note during a workshop on campus and upon receiving his response, she experienced his grace and kindness firsthand.
“I was really embarrassed because my handwriting wasn’t that great and the lines were crooked,” she said, “but he sent me a note a few weeks later thanking me. He said it was very sweet and well-written, and I was absolutely blown away at his kindness. His words were saturated with the grace of God and he reminded me that God is always with me, which was very comforting to hear.
“I never spoke to him in person,” she continued, “but I know that he’s Dr. Catherine Petrany’s (assistant professor of theology) spiritual director. She’s my role model, because she’s an icon of Christian humility and kindness, so I know that Father Nathan must have had something to do with that.”
As she continues to discern the Sisters of Life, Zenchak is not fully certain of what her future holds beyond her time at St. Vincent. Despite the uncertainty, she will continue to look to God as she awaits to see what’s in store.
“Some people compare discernment to the Gospel passage where Peter’s walking on water, and that’s a pretty accurate description,” she said. “There’s so much on the line, and I’m not Peter, so I can’t look up and see Jesus and know where he’s calling me. I think, if anything, God is definitely saying something to me with this scholarship, telling me that theology is what He wants me to study.
“I’m not certain about where this is going, but I know that God doesn’t let anything go to waste, which is comforting to remember.”
Zenchak and her parents, Tim and Mary Beth, reside in Pittsburgh and are active parishioners at Blessed Trinity Parish.
For more information about the Rev. Nathan J. Munsch, OSB, Scholarship, contact Briola at lucas.briola@stvincent.edu or the Office of Institutional Advancement at annualfund@stvincent.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.