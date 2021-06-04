SVC graduates accepted into allied health programs

St. Vincent College’s Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing has announced that eight of its 2021 graduates have been accepted into and will pursue degrees in allied health professions following their May 22 graduation from St. Vincent.
The students include:
Brianna Carter, integrated science major from Suitland, Maryland, who will attend Logan University to pursue a master of science in sport science and rehabilitation.
Katherine Cramer, integrated science and psychology double major from Ponte Vedra, Florida, who will attend the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences to pursue a doctorate of physical therapy.
Christian Frazier, integrated science major from Bethel Park, who will enroll in the doctor of chiropractic program at Palmer College of Chiropractic.
Will Keough, biology major from Alexandria, Virginia, who will pursue a doctorate in physical therapy at the University of Pittsburgh.
Isabella Molinaro, biology major from Pittsburgh (15241), who will pursue a master of physician assistant studies at Chatham University.
Emily Prencipe, integrated science major from Ridgway, who will attend Thomas Jefferson University to pursue a master of physician assistant studies.
MacKenzie Ursiny, integrated science major from Belle Vernon, who will pursue a master of physician assistant studies at Barry University – Miami Shores.
Stephanie Weinskovich, biology major from Duquesne, who will attend Chatham University to pursue a master of physician assistant studies.
