SVC faculty member to lead panel on hate crimes

Dr. Sarah Daly, St. Vincent College assistant professor of criminology, law and society, will serve as a co-moderator of a virtual panel exploring anti-Asian violence and hate crimes at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Sponsored by the American Society of Criminology’s Division of Victimology, the panel was organized in response to the recent shootings in Atlanta, as well as other anti-Asian violence and hate crimes recently committed across the U.S., notably in California and New York.
Daly and Dr. Rita Shah, associate professor of criminology at Eastern Michigan University, will moderate a four-person panel comprised of graduate and doctoral candidates from top institutions across the U.S., including Ntasha Bhardwaj, a doctoral candidate in the School of Criminal Justice at Rutgers University-Newark; Jin Lee, a doctoral candidate in the School of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University; Hannah Tessler, a doctoral student in the Yale University School of Sociology; and Christopher Jodis, a 2018 graduate of Saint Vincent College’s Master of Criminology program currently enrolled in the doctoral program at Florida State University’s College of Criminology and Criminal Justice.
The panel will be held virtually via Zoom, and all participants are invited to ask questions and join in the conversation. Registration is available online at https://tinyurl.com/ecxcv29t. Registrants will receive the Zoom link upon registering.
For more information, contact Daly at sarah.daly@stvincent.edu.
Daly has been a SVC faculty member since 2016 and is a highly regarded expert in the areas of mass violence, youth/school violence, victimology and crisis management and intervention, presenting at more than a dozen professional criminological conferences. She holds a Master of Science in professional school counseling from the University of Pennsylvania and both a master’s and doctorate degree in criminal justice from Rutgers University’s Camden and Newark campuses, respectively.
