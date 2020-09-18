SVC faculty member appointed to editorial positions

Dr. Michael J. Urick, associate professor of management and graduate director of St. Vincent College’s Master of Science in Management: Operational Excellence program, has been named the series editor for the “Exploring Effective Leadership Practices through Popular Culture” book series and the North American associate editor for Measuring Business Excellence. Both publications are from the United Kingdom’s Emerald Publishing.
Urick began the “Exploring Effective Leadership Practices through Popular Culture” book series as an extension of his classroom teaching.
“In class,” he said, “I like to provide examples of leadership and organizational behavior concepts from popular culture to make the material fun, engaging and more relatable to students.”
The book series builds on this approach. Each book will explore one piece of pop culture, including movies, television series, comic books, video games and others, and analyze the leadership styles evident in its characters in order to conclude whether similar leadership practices are supported by research and would work in readers’ own decision-making contexts.
In addition to editing the collection, Urick will author two of the first books in the series, with the first scheduled to be published in May 2021.
Measuring Business Excellence is an academic peer-reviewed journal that provides a forum for advancing the theory and practice of assessing and managing non-financial strategic factors driving organizational performance improvements and value creation dynamics.
Urick joins a team of editors from Europe. As the only North American associate editor, his role is to promote the journal throughout the U.S. and Canada as well as to solicit and evaluate paper submissions from researchers in this area. He will also serve as lead editor of a special issue of the journal expected to be published in 2022.
Urick was chosen for this role based on his expertise in Operational Excellence, network of researchers and past experience as associate editor for the Journal of Leadership and Management, based out of Poland.
In 2019, Urick released his first solely-authored book, “The Generation Myth: How to Improve Intergenerational Relationships in the Workplace,” while he served as contributor and co-editor of a three-volume set of leadership books — “Essential Principles for Managers: Innovative Approaches to Examining Foundational Theories of Management and Leadership,” “Management and Welfare: Applications and Theories of Leadership for the Economy, State and Welfare” and “Diversity and Performance: Multidisciplinary and Nontraditional Styles of Leadership and Management.”
A St. Vincent College graduate, Urick earned his M.B.A. in human resource management and a M.S. in leadership and business ethics from Duquesne University, before earning his Ph.D. in management from the University of Cincinnati.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.