SVC equestrian club competes in virtual event

The St. Vincent College Equestrian Club recently took part in a virtual open horse show sponsored by Keystone Equine Entertainment and K and T Creations LLC.
Open to riders nationwide, the show offered classes in every discipline and age group of riders.
“During these unprecedented times,” said Dr. Veronica Ent, chair of the St. Vincent College Education Department and equestrian program director, “this virtual show allowed our riders to get excited about horses and enjoy refining their skills while social distancing. Riders had a blast preparing.”
Participants in the virtual show uploaded videos of their performances that were viewed by trained 4-H horse show judge and renowned equestrian entertainer Ashley Pletcher. Winners were mailed their prizes.
Classes in which the St. Vincent College riders participated included hunt seat on the flat (walk-trot-canter) and over fences, walk-trot western and walk-trot hunt seat.
“The virtual show offered all riders, even those who typically do not compete, to have a show opportunity without leaving the farm,” Ent said.
“Since horsemanship education is a focus of the Saint Vincent program, video recording is an excellent teaching tool to help riders see where they need correction. This opportunity provided more than just a show, as it helped our riders improve.”
Nine St. Vincent College representatives took part, riding nine different horses and participating in 19 different classes.
St. Vincent participants included Rachel Dudek, a junior environmental science major from Spring Grove; Gabby Petruccelli, a junior biology major from Greensburg; Justina Whipkey, a senior engineering science major from Normalville; Kelsey Neiffer, a senior environmental chemistry major from Emmaus; Maggie Shero, a pre-college student from Export; Victoria Wiseley, C’17; Elizabeth Ferris, C’06; Deborah Fischer, SVC Education Department faculty member; and Janet Bunch, assistant to the director of the St. Vincent Development Club.
For more information on the SVC Equestrian Club, contact Ent at veronica.ent@stvincent.edu or visit www.stvincentequestrian.org.
