The 2019-20 season of the St. Vincent College Concert Series will wrap up on Saturday, March 14, with “A Night of Intimate Chamber Music and Conversation,” featuring accomplished Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra violinists Christopher Wu and Susanne Park, violist Andrew Wickesburg and cellist Anne Martindale Williams.
The 7 p.m. concert will be held in the Performing Arts Center in the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
• Wu has enjoyed a diverse career as an orchestral and chamber musician, teacher and soloist. He joined the first violin section of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in 1988 and currently holds the Nancy and Jeffery Leininger First Violin Chair. An active chamber musician, Wu has played with a wide array of artists, including Nancy Williams, Joshua Bell and the Muir String Quartet.
• Park joined the PSO’s first violin section in 2006. She studied violin performance with Peter Zazofsky of the Muir String Quartet before joining the San Diego Symphony. Park came to Pittsburgh in 1996 and was assistant concertmaster of the Pittsburgh Opera and Ballet Theatre orchestras until 2001. She has won numerous violin competitions, highlighted by grand prize at the Mid-America Violin Competition.
• Wickesburg has been a member of the PSO since 2007-08. He earned a his bachelor of music degree in viola and violin in 2003 from Indiana University and a master of music in viola performance from New England Conservatory. Prior to joining the PSO, Wickesburg held a position in the New World Symphony.
• Williams has been principal cellist of the PSO since 1979 and has regularly been featured as a soloist both in Pittsburgh and on tour in New York City at Carnegie Hall and Avery Fisher Hall, while she was also soloist with the PSO in the Pittsburgh premiere of “The Giving Tree,” conducted by legendary composer Lorin Maazel. In addition to performing across the world, Williams also teaches cello in Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Music.
Single tickets are $26, while children 12 and under, as well as St. Vincent students, faculty, staff and Benedictines, will be admitted free of charge. Tickets may be reserved by contacting the St. Vincent box office at 724-805-2177 or visiting www.stvincent.edu/concertseries.
There will be a free meet-and-greet with the performers following the concert.
This performance is supported in part by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
Founded in 1971 by the late Rev. Joseph Bronder, OSB, the St. Vincent College Concert Series presents “world-class performances by internationally acclaimed artists during each academic year. The series emphasizes the traditional chamber repertoire, and artists of other genres have been featured, as well. Performers have won top prizes in competitions and have performed on many of the world’s greatest stages.”
