One hundred eighteen students, including numerous area students, were awarded bachelor’s or master’s degrees by St. Vincent College during a special Dec. 19 virtual commencement ceremony.
Held in lieu of the traditional December commencement ceremony, the virtual event can be viewed on the St. Vincent College website (www.stvincent.edu) and YouTube channel (www.YouTube.com/SaintVincentCollege).
The ceremony was presided over by Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean. Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, OSB, chancellor, offered the invocation, before college president the Rev. Paul. R. Taylor, OSB, delivered remarks and conferred an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters to Jeri Eckhart Queenan, senior partner at global nonprofit The Bridgespan Group and former U.S. associate deputy secretary of labor and CEO of the White House Fellows Foundation.
Following Queenan’s commencement address, the 118 newest graduates, as well as all of the college’s May 2020 graduates, were individually recognized by the deans of their respective schools, including Dr. Gary Quinlivan (Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government), Dr. Stephen Jodis (Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing) and Dr. Margaret Watkins (The School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences). Watkins also individually recognized the 2020 graduates of the Bearcat B.E.S.T. program (Building Excellence through Skills Training), which develops independent living for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
After the conferral of degrees, Jack Kilkeary, C’20, the 2020 senior class president, offered remarks to the graduates, before the Benediction was offered by the Rev. Killian Loch, OSB, director of St. Vincent Campus Ministry. The ceremony closed with the singing of the St. Vincent Alma Mater by Thomas Octave, associate professor of music and chair of the St. Vincent College Department of Fine Arts.
Area graduates include (the degree awarded and the major area of study follow each name):
Blairsville — Ronny Menzie, B.A., philosophy;
Champion — Connor Locklin, M.S., management: operational excellence;
Greensburg — Mitchell Manuel Anzovino, B.S., marketing, summer 2020 graduate; Benjamin Davis, B.S., management, magna cum laude; Kamlin Davis, M.S., management: operational excellence; Josymir Dieppa, M.S., instructional design and technology; Taley Rae Dunaway, M.S., curriculum and instruction, summer 2020 graduate; Lauren Elizabeth Edmonds, M.S., counselor education, summer 2020 graduate; Dante Fauth, B.A., mathematics/engineering;
Matthew W. Hankinson, M.S., instructional design and technology, summer 2020 graduate; Kilynn Lease, M.S., nurse anesthetist; Susan Loree McKeever, M.S., school administration, summer 2020 graduate; Carla Capo Pellis, M.S., management: operational excellence, summer 2020 graduate; Kyle David Quicquaro, M.S., management: operational excellence, summer 2020 graduate; Emily Samosuk, B.A., criminology, law and society; Naomi T. Schwaiger, M.S., management: operational excellence, summer 2020 graduate; Ryan Matthew Sosnak, M.S., criminology, summer 2020 graduate;
Jeannette — Kelsey Hood, B.S., management; Gavin Matiasic, B.A., mathematics/engineering
Latrobe — Shelby Beck, M.S., nurse anesthetist; Ted Beck, M.S., nurse anesthetist; Adam Brinkerhoff, M.S., nurse anesthetist; Allison Brecht Conrad, M.S., instructional design and technology, summer 2020 graduate; Sarah Gayda, M.S., nurse anesthetist; Sophia Grados, M.S., nurse anesthetist; Jeffrey Owen, M.S., nurse anesthetist; Danielle Pavlik, M.S., nurse anesthetist;
John Ruby, M.S., nurse anesthetist; Trent Alexander Sellers, M.S., criminology, summer 2020 graduate; Haley Shiver, M.S., management: operational excellence; Courtney Lynn Watt, M.S., curriculum and instruction, summer 2020 graduate; Matthieu West, B.S., psychology, magna cum laude; Augustine Yang, M.S., school administration;
Ligonier — Thomas David Sibal, B.A., criminology, law and society, summer 2020 graduate;
Pleasant Unity — Luke Crawford, B.S., accounting;
United — Greg L. Holzer, B.S., accounting, summer 2020 graduate;
Youngwood — Dawn Ashley Campbell, B.A., sociology, summer 2020 graduate.
