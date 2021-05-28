Three hundred thirty-seven students were awarded bachelor’s or master’s degrees by St. Vincent College during its 175th spring commencement on Saturday, May 22. Held at Chuck Noll Field, Unity Township, it was the first outdoor commencement ceremony in the college’s history.
The degrees were conferred by Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean, while the ceremony included an invocation from Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, OSB; a welcome from college president the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, and remarks from the college’s deans, Dr. Gary Quinlivan (Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government), Dr. Stephen Jodis (Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing), Dr. Margaret Watkins (The School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences) and Class of 2021 president Kyle X. Watson, integrated science major.
Cindy Citrone, founder and CEO of Citrone 33, a strategic collective that focuses on philanthropy, impact investing and social movements, was awarded a doctor of humane letters degree and delivered the principal address.
Nicholas T. Pietrusinski, physics and music double major from the Class of 2021, performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the St. Vincent College Alma Mater. The Rev. Wulfstan Clough, OSB, performed the benediction.
Graduates from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are grouped according to hometown and ZIP code. The degree awarded and the major area of study follow each name.
BLAIRSVILLE (15717) – Kayla Marie Bertolino, B.S., accounting
– Gina Johnston, M.S., curriculum and instruction
DERRY (15627) – Zachary Andrew Baum, B.A., communication
– Olivia Rose Lewis, B.A., mathematics
– Logan Scott Seybold, B.A., history, magna cum laude
– Danielle Andrea Zemba, B.S., cybersecurity, cum laude
GREENSBURG (15601) – David Richard Ammons III, B.S., marketing
– Christa Michael Answine, B.S., accounting, summa cum laude
– Robert Allen Borbonus Jr., B.S., management
– David Byers, M.S., counselor education
– Reese Jayden Capo, B.S., engineering
– Joel Conserve Jr., B.S., management
– Lauren Jaye Dellinger, B.A., criminology, law and society
– Richard Tanner DeTesta, B.S., environmental science
– Connie Grace DiFrancesco, B.A., studio art, magna cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Studio Art
– Nicholas James Driscoll, B.S., chemistry, summa cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Chemistry
– Linda Eicher, M.S., curriculum and instruction
– Alexandra Marie Gerstel, B.S., international business, Award for Academic Excellence in International Business
– Emily Anne Giallonardo, B.S., early childhood education
– Jesse James Gillespie, B.A., criminology, law and society
– Rachael Marie Heater, B.S., management
– Mary Catherine Heberling, B.A., English, magna cum laude
– Jennifer Hogan, M.S., counselor education
– Madeline Sue Huey, B.S., psychology
– Francis Stewart King, B.S., management
– Alan Jordan Lazar, B.A., mathematics, cum laude
– Grace Anine Leonard, B.S., biology
– Alexis Leuthold, M.S., counselor education
– Scott L. Meyers, B.S., biology, magna cum laude
– Joseph Logan Moyer, B.S., computer science, magna cum laude
– Shelley Marie Ohler, B.S., management, summa cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Management
– Gabriella Maddalena Petruccelli, B.A., biology, cum laude
– Andrew William Scott, B.S., environmental science, magna cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Environmental Science
– Daniel Robert Stoner, B.S., management
– Sydney Jean Weaver, B.S., environmental science
– Daniel Mark Whirlow, B.A., English, magna cum laude
– Olivia Marie Zulisky, B.S., biology
MOUNT PLEASANT (15666) – Grant Stephen Bartlow, B.S., cybersecurity, cum laude
– Andrew Raymond Gamrat, B.S., accounting, magna cum laude
– Luke Jonathan Geiger, B.S., accounting
– Kaylee Marie Mizikar, B.S., accounting
– Gage Michael Smith, B.S., information technology, Award for Academic Excellence in Information Technology
– John Theodore Yester, B.S., mathematics, cum laude
LATROBE (15650) – Alexandra Astle, M.S., special education, Award for Academic Excellence in Special Education
– Ethan Paul Cox, B.S., management
– Barbara Jene, M.S., counselor education
– Courtney Kloos, M.S., curriculum and instruction– John Darius Ludvik, B.S., finance
– Kaitlyn Muchnock, M.S., curriculum and instruction
– Taylor Nicole Myers, B.S., integrated science, cum laude
– Amanda Lynn Mylant, B.S., early childhood education
– Anne Darla Pamphile, B.A., politics, cum laude
– Mary Elizabeth Person, B.S., biology
– Garrett Gregory Piper, B.A., communication
– Jennae Raqual Popelas, B.S., biology
– Laurel Prengaman, M.S., special education
– Deshawn Eugene Redfield, B.A., communication
– Tyler Andrew Roble, B.S., management
– Jennifer Lynn Singer, B.S., early childhood education
– Alexander G. Ulery, B.S., marketing
– Alexandria Jordan White, B.S., psychology
– David John Yasher, B.S., management
– Lauren Marie Zalich, B.S., marketing
– Xinran Zhang, B.A., philosophy and theology, cum laude
LIGONIER (15658) – Jacob Davis DeSchepper, B.A., biology
– Hannah Pearl Rudy, B.S., engineering, magna cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Engineering
– Brandon Philip Silvis, B.S., biochemistry, cum laude
– Wyatt Russell Stouffer, B.S., environmental science
LUXOR (15662) – Maria Rose Hood, B.A., liberal arts, Award for Academic Excellence in Liberal Arts
NEW DERRY (15671) – Amanda Justine Moyher, B.A., English
NEW FLORENCE (15944) – Thomas Syphan, B.S., biochemistry, summa cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Biochemistry
PLEASANT UNITY (15676) – Levi D. Baum, B.A., history
SALTSBURG (15681) – DeAnna Nichole Brady, B.S., international business
SEWARD (15954) – Nicole Fratrich, B.A., English, summa cum laude
TORRANCE (15779) – Chloe Mae Wolford, B.S., psychology
