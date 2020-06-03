The School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at St. Vincent College said 33 of its students will continue their education at institutions across the country following their May 9 graduation from SVC.
Local graduates include:
Michael Doelling, a history major from Latrobe, who will pursue a master of arts in history at Marquette University.
Cara Geary, an English major from Acme, who will pursue a master of science in counselor education at SVC.
Jessica Hartner, an early childhood education major from North Huntingdon, who will pursue a master of science in special education at SVC.
Sarah Kalp, an early childhood education major from Greensburg, who will pursue a master of science in curriculum and instruction at SVC.
Madison Kollar, a sociology major from Latrobe, who has been accepted into the University of Pittsburgh’s master of social work program.
Arianne Winkleblech, a psychology major from Greensburg, who will attend Ithaca College to pursue a master of science in exercise and sport science, with a concentration in sport psychology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.