SVC announces winner of annual President's Award

Senior biochemistry major Mary R. Anand has been named the winner of the 47th annual St. Vincent College President’s Award. The College’s highest honor, it is annually presented to the member of the graduating senior class who best embodies what the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts and sciences college values in its students — outstanding academic achievement, student leadership and community service.
Anand was chosen from a field of five finalists, including Michael J. Cella, a biology major from Pittsburgh; Shae S. Robson, an accounting major from Tarentum; Julia C. Snyder, an English and communication double major from Murrysville, and Moira J. Sullivan, an anthropology major from Waldorf, Maryland.
In bestowing the honor on Anand during the College’s virtual Spring Honors Convocation, College president the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, noted, “For her academic accomplishments and conscientious, insightful approach to learning; for the ways in which she exemplifies a holistic education rooted in the liberal arts and sciences by integrating her coursework with her vocation, including an exploration of the relationship between theological teachings and her career aspirations to become a physician; for her leadership in academics, service both locally and abroad, campus ministry and student life; and for embodying the mission of St. Vincent College by undertaking the opportunity for a transformational experience of the mind and spirit; It is my honor as president of St. Vincent College to convey upon Mary Anand the President’s Award on the fifth day of May, 2021.”
A native of Wexford, Anand has been named to the dean’s list in each of her seven semesters at St. Vincent College and has earned induction into the Alpha Lambda Delta, Gamma Sigma Epsilon and Alpha Chi honor societies, while she is a Benedictine Leadership Studies fellow and is enrolled in the SVC Honors Program. She is a four-year member of the SVC Respect Life Club, presently serving as secretary, while for the past three years, she has volunteered with Bearcat B.E.S.T. as a Bearcat Buddy.
For the duration of her time at SVC, she has been active with campus ministry, regularly serving as lector, eucharistic minister and altar server. She was also honored to have the opportunity to deliver the “I Have a Dream” speech at the College’s 2018 celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Anand is a mentor for the American Medical Student Association, having presented seminars on MCAT preparation and sharing her experiences on applying to medical school with her fellow SVC health professions students. Off-campus, she has volunteered at the Mission of Mercy Clinic and has worked at Canonsburg Hospital as a patient fall prevention volunteer, purposeful patient volunteer and general volunteer.
In 2019, Anand was named Outstanding Intern in the Allegheny Health Network Singer Medicine Institute research internship program as a member of the gastroenterology research team under Dr. Shayam Thakkar. Also in the summer of 2019, she took part in the Faith, Work and God in India service-learning trip, where she volunteered at the Missionaries of Charity Home for disabled girls in Kolkata.
She is the daughter of Herm and Anita Anand and the older sister of Joseph, Thomas and Regina Anand. A member of Saints John and Paul Roman Catholic Parish in Sewickley, Anand is certified by the Diocese of Pittsburgh as a Level 1 Catechist in the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd program. Following graduation, she will pursue a medical degree with plans to become a physician scientist, performing both clinical care and medical research.
Other finalists include:
Michael J. Cella — Along with his biology major, with an organismal concentration, Cella is a music minor, with a concentration in piano. He has been named to the Dean’s List in each of his semesters at St. Vincent College and is a member of the Tri-Beta, Gamma Sigma Epsilon, Alpha Lambda Delta and Alpha Chi honor societies, while he was honored to be selected to the 2020-21 Homecoming court this spring. A graduate of Serra Catholic High School, Cella is actively involved in his home parish of St. John Fisher in Churchill, working its annual church festival and serving as the youth choir saxophone accompanist and an altar server. The son of Jeff and Erin Cella, he will attend Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine to pursue an osteopathic medical degree and hopes to specialize in internal medicine and become a primary care physician.
Shae S. Robson — Robson, who minors in finance in addition to her accounting major, has been named to the dean’s list in each semester at St. Vincent College and is the recipient of this year’s Award for Academic Excellence in accounting. She is a member of the Delta Mu Delta, Alpha Chi and Alpha Lambda Delta honor societies and was presented Alpha Lambda Delta’s Maria L. Leonard Senior Book Award earlier this semester. Robson is a four-year starting outfielder on the Bearcat softball team, posting a .325 career batting average with 99 hits, 66 runs and 43 RBIs over the span of her career and earning selection to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll in each of the past three years. The daughter of Jeff and Laura Robson, she is a graduate of Deer Lakes High School and a member of St. Victor’s Roman Catholic Parish in the Our Lady of the Lakes grouping in Bairdford. Following graduation, Robson will sit for the CPA exams and begin as a BTS associate with KPMG in November.
Julia C. Snyder — A double major in English and communication, Snyder is also an anthropology minor and has earned selection to the dean’s list in each semester at SVC. An Honors Scholar and the 2021 recipient of SVC’s Award for Academic Excellence in English, she is a member of the Sigma Tau Delta, Lambda Pi Eta and Alpha Chi honor societies. Snyder is a founding member of the SVC Writer’s Club. She is a staff member for SVC’s student-run literary and art magazine, Generation, having served as co-editor of its recently released 2020-21 issue. Snyder plans to pursue a career in publishing and intends to continue reading and writing poems in her spare time. The daughter of Terry and Christa Snyder, she is a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Parish in Plum.
Moira J. Sullivan — A native of Waldorf, Maryland, and graduate of St. Mary’s Ryken High School, Sullivan has been named to the dean’s list in each of the past seven semesters and has been named the recipient of SVC’s 2021 Award for Academic Excellence in anthropology. Following graduation, Sullivan will attend graduate school at Monmouth University, pursuing a master of arts in anthropology with a certificate in archaeology. She plans on focusing her research on military sites archaeology and ultimately find a job in that field. The daughter of Carolyn and Eric Sullivan, she is a member of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Parish in Waldorf, Maryland.
