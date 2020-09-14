The St. Vincent College Student Government Association has released the results of its election held Wednesday, Sept. 9, and Thursday, Sept. 10.
The election was held so that students could cast the positions of president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and senator for their respective classes, as well as representatives for commuters and each of St. Vincent College’s six residence halls.
Election results include:
Kyle Watson of Essex, Maryland, senior class president; Olivia Williams of Huntingdon, senior class vice president; Maddie Mutinelli of Greenville, senior class treasurer; Makenna Buffone of Greensburg, senior class secretary; Kimberly Horn of Reading, Hannah Rudy of Loyalhanna and Taylor Myers of Latrobe, senior class senators.
Annie Trader of Connellsville, junior class president; Aimee Stillwagon of Pittsburgh (15236), junior class vice president; Sarah Centore of Canonsburg, junior class secretary; Anthony Berardelli of Ambridge, junior class treasurer; Maria Claybaugh of Dunlevy, Jessica Stevenson of North Versailles, Jaclyn Lorkovic of Pittsburgh, Hannah Mason of Sarver and Laura Gamble of Pittsburgh, junior class senators.
Anna Betz of Pittsburgh (15227), sophomore class president; Georgie Volna of Meadville, sophomore class vice president; Caileigh Bolin of Charleroi, sophomore class treasurer; Arika McCall of Parker, sophomore class secretary; Dante Scalise of Greensburg, Olivia Emmonds of Ford Cliff, Caitlin Kiliany of Ambridge, Henry Beattie of West Grove and Laura Horn of Reading, sophomore class senators.
Olivia Persin of Greensburg, freshman class president; Christian “C.J.” Ciecierski of Murrysville, freshman class vice president; Baylee Wojcik of Windber, freshman class secretary; Leah Weimerskirch of McKeesport, Vincent Lombardi of Eighty Four, Giovanni Scott of Hillsdale and Jonah Vaglia of Clymer, freshman class senators.
Alejandro Barlock of Greensburg and Abbi Stipcak of Latrobe, commuter representatives; Spencer McKee of Blairsville, Rooney Hall representative; Laura Wargo of Baden and John Hurley of Sterling, Virginia, St. Benedict Hall representatives; Kyle Persin of Greensburg, Wimmer Hall representative; Georgia Sherry of Northern Cambria, Bonaventure Hall representative; Jessica Persin of Greensburg, Gerard Hall representative.
The students will serve until the end of the spring 2021 semester.
The college said the Student Government Association “acts as a liaison between the administration and the student body by representing and being attentive to student concerns and interests; improves the quality of life for students by effecting change in regard to policy and campus development and by overseeing student activities, both social and academic; and preserves the college’s commitment to dedicate itself to traditional Benedictine values and a strong liberal arts education.”
