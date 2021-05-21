St. Vincent College president the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, recently announced that Cindy Citrone will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree and deliver the principal address at the college’s 175th spring commencement at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
Citrone is the founder and CEO of Citrone 33, a strategic collective that focuses on philanthropy, impact investing and social movements. She shapes the collective’s strategies with a serious focus on identifying leading partners and collaborators such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, the Pittsburgh Pirates and several academic institutions throughout the Pittsburgh region. Citrone has established community programs including the Starzl Network for Pediatric Transplantation at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, EMBRACE Pittsburgh and Unpack U.
EMBRACE Pittsburgh is a powerful movement driven by Citrone 33, focused on championing mental strength throughout the Pittsburgh region. Unpack U leverages the commitment of 11 local universities — including St. Vincent College — to implement innovative programming and educational opportunities in mental well-being while simultaneously serving as a bridge to existing proven resources.
Unpack U fosters a culture of physical and virtual campus community emphasizing the importance of mental well-being through community and a strategic network of partners.
Citrone currently sits on boards for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Count Me In, SeriousFun Children’s Network, and Apples and Oranges Virtual Production Company.
Citrone graduated summa cum laude from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in Occupational Therapy. Citrone and her husband, Rob, believe in actively involving their four children in their philanthropic efforts and are proud partners/owners of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
St. Vincent College will award more than 330 bachelor’s and master’s degrees at its traditional May commencement which, for the first time, will be held outdoors at Chuck Noll Field. In order to adhere to state directives on outdoor gatherings, in-person attendance will be limited and only ticketed guests will be granted admittance. All guests will be expected to comply with the College’s Health and Safety Plan, which includes masking and practicing proper physical distancing.
Full information on St. Vincent College’s spring commencement can be found online at https://www.stvincent.edu/community-events/commencement.html.
