St. Vincent College recently announced its 2020 Alumni of Distinction in recognition of meritorious service and commitment to the college.
The 2020 honorees include Jeffery D. Ansell, C’90, of Cockeysville, Maryland; Dr. William A. DiCuccio, C’70, of Gibsonia; Mark W. Durishan, C’70, of Charleston, South Carolina; Paul P. Giunto of Fort Myers, Florida; John P. McCann, C’70, of Churchill, and Dr. Paul F. Moersdorf, C’70, of Elon, North Carolina.
This distinguished group will be recognized in a formal on-campus ceremony at a later date.
JEFFERY D. ANSELL
Ansell earned a bachelor of science in political science in 1990, graduating with highest honors and earning the St. Vincent College Award for Academic Excellence in Political Science. In addition to his academic achievements, Ansell was also a four-year standout on the Bearcat baseball team and was inducted into the St. Vincent College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.
Since 1999, he has been employed by Stanley Black & Decker, where he is currently executive vice president and president of its Global Tools and Storage Group. Ansell has remained deeply involved with his alma mater, and in 2016, he spearheaded the creation of the St. Vincent College Stanley Black & Decker Scholars program. which awards scholarships to first-generation college students while affording them the opportunity to travel to the Stanley Black & Decker corporate facilities to meet with the company’s employees for potential internship placements and job opportunities.
Ansell and his wife, Jackie (Capizzi), C’92, a fellow 2016 St. Vincent Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, reside in Cockeysville, Maryland, and are the proud parents of four children, Jenna, Jordan, Jillian and Joseph.
DR. WILLIAM A. DICUCCIO
DiCuccio graduated from St. Vincent College in 1970 with a bachelor of science degree in biology, before earning his medical degree from Jefferson Medical School. He went on to start his own medical practice, which would grow to include six physicians and a patient network of more than 44,000. DiCuccio also served as the medical director at the Butler County-owned Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for 32 years, while serving a 10-year tenure as the medical director for Butler County Prison and being named the Butler Health System’s first vice president of medical affairs. Currently, he serves as vice chair of Butler County Community College.
DiCuccio and his wife, Marge, started a mission in the Dominican Republic, working with the local community to build a faith-based school that educates more than 400 impoverished students, establishing a water purification plant for the local residents and an eye center with state-of-the-art operating rooms to treat cataracts, which has treated more than 100,000 patients and restored eyesight to more than 3,000.
The DiCuccios reside in Gibsonia and are the proud parents of St. Vincent College graduates William (C’97) and Kimberly (C’99).
MARK W. DURISHAN
Durishan graduated from St. Vincent College in 1970 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. As a student at SVC, he served on the entertainment committees responsible for organizing concerts by superstars Ray Charles (1967) and Dionne Warwick (1968), while he also worked in the campus bowling alley and was an avid card player. After going on to earn an M.B.A. from Eastern University, he began his career as a partner in public accounting before serving as CFO at a number of healthcare institutions, including a consortium of hospitals, a major insurance plan and health management organization, a pharmacy benefit company and finally the second-largest nursing home chain based in both the U.S. and Canada.
A Latrobe native, Durishan received his First Holy Communion and Confirmation in the St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, while he was altar server at the parish’s first Mass celebrated in English. He and his wife, Betty, currently reside in Charleston, South Carolina. Durishan spends his retirement supporting charities devoted to serving families and under privileged children, serving as rules official for the PGA, NCAA and the USGA and attempting to shoot his age in a round of golf.
PAUL P. GIUNTO
Giunto earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from St. Vincent College in 1970, before embarking on a career in the commercial and casualty insurance agency, with a client list that ranged from middle-market businesses to Fortune 500 corporations. He worked in Pittsburgh, Denver and San Francisco in a variety of leadership roles, including CEO and owner of several entrepreneurial firms.
Guinto is a member of the St. Vincent College Board of Directors and has served on numerous charitable boards at both the local and national levels. A native of Verona, Pennsylvania, he currently resides in Fort Myers, Florida. He and his late wife, Roberta, are the parents of one son, Greg, and one daughter, Angela.
JOHN P. MCCANN
McCann graduated from St. Vincent College in 1970 with honors with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, earning the College’s Award for Academic Excellence in Business Administration. As a student at SVC, McCann was a DJ for WSVC Radio as well as announcer for Bearcat men’s basketball.
McCann, who would go on to earn a master’s degree in taxation from Robert Morris University, has enjoyed a long career in the accounting and finance industry, beginning with a 25-year stint as a partner at Ernst and Young. He would then be named CFO for Oberg Industries, a position he held for five years, before a 10-year stint as tax principal at McCrory & McDowell LLC and a three-year tenure as partner at ParenteBeard LLC. Currently, he is partner emeritus for Baker Tilly US, LLP.
McCann and his wife, Kathy, reside in Churchill. In addition to his role with Baker Tilly, McCann, who completed a half marathon at the age of 63, remains active in mentoring young tax professionals, assisting at a free care clinic, golfing, working out and playing cards with his neighborhood poker club.
DR. PAUL F. MOERSDORF
Dr. Paul F. Moersdorf graduated from St. Vincent College in 1970 with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry, before earning both a master of science and doctorate in physical oceanography, with a minor in meteorology, from Old Dominion University.
During his studies at Old Dominion, he taught courses in mathematics and computer science, before joining the National Oceanographic Office in 1978, where he was responsible for creating oceanographic databases. After being promoted to chief scientist for the Navy’s Tactical Environmental Support System, he was named director of the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Council’s Space and Oceanography Program, overseeing procurement initiatives for the worldwide receipt and processing of satellite data. He was then promoted to deputy chief of staff for program integration and was charged with programming, planning and budgeting for meteorological and oceanographic equipment used worldwide by the U.S. Navy and Marines.
After retiring from federal service, Moersdorf spent three years on the faculty at Elon University, teaching oceanography and environmental science. A native of Little Falls, New Jersey, he and his wife, Katherine, reside in Elon, North Carolina.
