The St. Vincent College Alumni Council held its first all-virtual meeting on Saturday, Aug. 1, during which one new member was elected to join the council and nine others were re-elected to serve three-year terms.
Colton Hearn, C’18, was unanimously elected to join the alumni council. A native of Greensburg, Hearn earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from St. Vincent College and currently is employed by Duncan Financial Group.
The re-elected alumni council members include Thomas Cocchi, C’13; Kelly DeGroot, C’97; Chad Ferri, C’19; Andrew Jeffers, C’06; John Reilly, C’68; Megan Sigg, C’13; Shane Simmons, C’10; Renold Sossong, C’12, and Molly Kuhns Stoltz, C’00.
In addition to the election, the council also viewed a presentation by Career and Professional Development Center Director Courtney Baum and discussed student/alumni networking outreach, the Father Gilbert J. Burke Alumni Scholarship Fund, Homecoming, the St. Vincent Prep Reunion and the core curriculum review.
“Alumni council has continued its positive momentum throughout the period of the COVID-19 pandemic by utilizing our Zoom meeting capability to facilitate effective discussion and communication,” said alumni council president Ryan Retter, C’08.
Comprised of 27 members, the St. Vincent Alumni Council meets quarterly. Further information is available by contacting the Office of Alumni Relations at alumni@stvincent.edu.
