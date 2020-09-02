SVC alum, administrator named to '40 Under 40' list

Dr. Jeff Mallory, C’06, G’13, St. Vincent College executive vice president and chief operating officer, has been named to the 2020 PUMP/Pittsburgh Magazine “40 Under 40” list, which recognizes the creativity, vision and passion of Pittsburgh-area professionals under the age of 40.
As a 40 Under 40 honoree, Mallory will be featured in the November issue of Pittsburgh Magazine and will be recognized at the annual 40 Under 40 celebration. He was chosen from a nomination pool of more than 200 submissions, which were reviewed by a panel of past 40 Under 40 winners, community leaders and program hosts and sponsors.
Prior to his Aug. 1 appointment as executive vice president at St. Vincent College, Mallory worked for six years as an administrator at Duquesne University. From 2014-18, he served as Duquesne’s director of diversity and inclusion before being promoted to assistant vice president for diversity, inclusion and student advancement in 2018.
At Duquesne, Mallory successfully led the Office of Diversity and Inclusion in its efforts to enhance its engagement with alumni, develop relationships with more than 60 different Pittsburgh corporations, strengthen its on-campus relationships with students and faculty and raise more than $600,000 for student scholarships.
As assistant vice president, Mallory continued to work tirelessly as an advocate for diverse students and families, while also coordinating the promotion of cultural awareness programming among faculty and staff and collaborating with university departments and organizations to provide social and cultural programming and career planning. His work provided tangible results, among which was achieving a retention rate of nearly 90 percent and doubling the school’s annual incoming classes of minority students from nine to 18%.
He also was co-founder of the Greater Pittsburgh Higher Education Diversity Consortium, a networking organization for college professionals and executives in southwestern Pennsylvania which focuses on diversity, inclusion and multicultural affairs. He continues to serve as the president emeritus of the consortium, which is comprised of 16 institutions.
Prior to his work at Duquesne, Mallory began his higher education career at St. Vincent College at 2010, first as coordinator for multicultural student life before being elevated in 2012 to the position of coordinator of campus and multicultural student life. He also served as assistant and associate men’s basketball coach from 2009-12.
In addition to his work in higher education, Mallory holds a number of board positions for various foundations and non-profit groups throughout the region. He has served as the chair of the Board of Directors for The Shyne Awards Foundation since 2014 and currently serves as a member of the board of directors for the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, The Mentoring Partnership of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Tickets For Kids Charities. Mallory is also currently serving as a member of the advisory board for Allegheny Regional Asset District and as a member of the advisory committee for the Kennametal Center for Operational Excellence. He previously served on the board of directors for the Pittsburgh Urban Magnet Project (2014-18) and the advisory committee for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh (2014-18).
Mallory completed both his undergraduate and graduate work at St. Vincent College, earning a bachelor’s degree in public policy analysis with minors in history and sociology, before earning a master’s degree in management: operational excellence. He was awarded a doctorate in educational leadership from Duquesne in 2019.
Mallory and his wife, Amy (C’04, G’06, G’11), reside in Unity Township and are the parents of daughters Kate and Brooke, and son, Reed.
