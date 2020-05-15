SVC administrator earns regional award

St. Vincent College Graduate Coordinator of Student Activities Anna Borges has received the regional Outstanding Graduate Student Award by NODA: The Association for Orientation, Transition and Retention in Higher Education.
Borges was honored in March at NODA’s Region 8 Conference in Galloway Township, New Jersey. The region is comprised of colleges and universities from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. The award recognizes one graduate student for his or her contribution to their campus orientation, transition, retention program and staff success.
A native of Bethlehem, Borges has spent the past two years at St. Vincent College while completing her graduate studies in the Student Affairs in Higher Education master’s program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), from which she graduated May 8.
At St. Vincent College, Borges has handled a number of responsibilities in the Office of Campus and Multicultural Life. In addition to helping to advise the Activities Programming Board (APB), which hosts more than 30 events each semester, she has overseen the 60 student clubs and organizations, assisted with hosting duties of guest speakers and helped manage the college’s annual orientation program.
“Anna has incredible dedication and heart, especially when she is working in her passions,” said Deanna Wicks, C’09, director of campus life. “Her ability to support our students comes from a place of love and care, so it is absolutely genuine, which makes her successful. She is invested in every student and is constantly looking for new ways to support and inspire. She is successful because she cares.”
Prior to her two-year stint at St. Vincent College, Borges was heavily involved in campus life as an undergraduate student at The Catholic University of America, from which she graduated with a degree in psychology.
“One of my favorite things about working with campus life is how fun and exciting it is to plan programs for students,” she said. “Working with the students at St. Vincent, I have been able to see the amazing, creative ideas that they have and help them to make into realities.
“Campus life also never has a dull moment and I thoroughly enjoy the hustle and bustle! We truly are a little family and I love being able to help create that atmosphere within our office.”
Wicks noted that the NODA Outstanding Graduate Student Award is typically given to candidates who are primarily involved in orientation programming, which is why Borges was surprised with her selection.
“I knew that I had been nominated but I truly didn’t believe I was going to win the award,” said Borges. “There were so many other great graduate students who had been nominated.”
Borges’ award is the latest in honors recently received by St. Vincent College’s Office of Campus and Multicultural Life. In October, the APB was named the Outstanding Programming Board in the Mid-Atlantic region for the second straight year at the National Association for Campus Activities (NACA) Mid-Atlantic Conference, while Borges was also named the NACA’s Mid-Atlantic Outstanding Graduate Assistant.
Among her many duties as vice president for student affairs, Mary Collins oversees all aspects of the Office of Campus and Multicultural Life. She was thrilled by Borges’ recent honor and credits the leadership of Wicks for the continued success and well-deserved recognition of the office and its programming.
Borges’ tenure at St. Vincent College is scheduled to end on June 3, but as she prepares for a career in student affairs and campus life, she will always hold a special place in her heart for her time at SVC.
“The past two years at St. Vincent have changed my life,” she said. “I have grown so much during my time here and have truly found a home away from home ... the students that I have had the pleasure of working with have become a part of my family and have taught me so many things. The students here are unlike any other. They’re kind, caring and passionate about the things they do and always know how to make someone feel welcomed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.