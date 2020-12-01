The St. Vincent Seminary Institute of Ministry Formation will host a five-day virtual conference on pastoral conversion during Advent 2020, Dec. 6-10. Registration information is available online at pastoralconversionconference.com.
Topics will cover individual/initial conversion, formation, sacramental life, lay leadership and co-responsibility and missionary outreach.
Expert presenters and those giving testimonials come from a wide range of backgrounds. They include authors, evangelists, cathechists, priests and lay persons involved in a variety of evangelization efforts.
Presenters will include:
- Jim Beckman, is executive director of evangelization and cathechesis for the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City;
- Monsignor Michael Begolly, a priest of the Diocese of Greensburg, who is the pastor of three parishes;
- Monsignor Michael Bransfield, a priest of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and general secretary of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Washington, D.C;
- Christopher Carstens, director of the Office for Sacred Worship in the Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin;
- Dan Celucci of Philadelphia, chief executive officer of Catholic Leadership Institute;
- John J. Hans, founder of Strategy to Executive Partners;
- The Rev. Boniface Hicks, OSB, director of the St. Vincent Seminary Institute for Ministry Formation;
- Father James Mallon, founder of the Divine Renovation Ministry;
- Brandon McGinley, a Catholic writer and speaker based in Pittsburgh;
- Celine Mitchell, a master catechist in the Diocese of Pittsburgh;
- Helene Paharik, an alumnus of and member of the adjunct faculty of St. Vincent Seminary;
- Pablo and Anne Perez of the Emmanuel Community;
- Father Stephen Pullis, director of evangelization, catechesis and schools in the Archdiocese of Detroit;
- Dr. Jonathan Reyes, senior vice president of evangelization and faith formation for the Knights of Columbus;
- Annie Sarlo, deputy secretary for evangelization and formation for the Diocese of Allentown;
- Gregory Sherwood, founder of Mentors360, a college and young adult professional ministry aimed at connecting one generation to the next;
- Father Maximo Stock, S.S.J., is director of campus ministry at Oregon State University;
- Dr. Michel Therrien, president and chief executive officer of the Preambula Group;
- Cristina Barba Whalen founder of The Culture Project International.
