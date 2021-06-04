The West Newton Library will hold a Summer Reading Program at the Lions Field Pavilion, 511 Pittsburgh St. West Newton, Wednesdays, June 16, 23, 30, from 10am to 11am. for ages 4 and up.
Register by telephoning 724-633-0798 during library hours: Monday and Thursday noon-5 p.m.; Wednesday noon-7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or email westnewton@wlnonline.org.
“Parent or guardian must accompany young children,” noted event coordinator Lori Luppold. There will be snacks, reading by guest readers and time for crafts rain or shine.
