Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Summer in Ligonier Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday, July 16, in Ligonier. This event has something for everyone to enjoy, especially children.
“Our Summer in Ligonier Arts and Crafts Show is fun for the whole family,” said Amy Beitel, executive director of the Chamber.
“Visitors can enjoy a selection of craft vendors, Weird Eric presents Quinn the Clone’s Magic Show and balloon artist, caricature artist, a Putting Contest for all ages, a demonstration from The Bug Lady, bubbles, sidewalk chalk and more. You also won’t want to miss merchant sidewalk sales, both inside and outside of their stores all through town. The event provides a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to spend time together strolling through our charming town.”
Visitors should also be on the lookout for a few fun characters who might visit Summer in Ligonier too. They might be carrying lightsabers. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Ligonier Valley Library will have summer activities for children and nursing moms, or those who need a rest can visit Mommy Gear.
Weird Eric presents Quinn the Clone’s Magic Show and Balloon Artist will be on the bandstand from noon to 2 p.m. The Bug Lady will have some bugs and stories to share on the bandstand from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
The Holy Trinity High Flyers and Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Art will perform demonstrations on East Main Street 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., respectively.
Many nearby merchants and restaurants will host family-friendly activities. Visit the following restaurants to try one of their Summer in Ligonier sweet treats.
• Abigail’s Coffeehouse
• Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse – Sunshine lemon cake
• El Vaquero Mexicano – Mexican popsicles for children and adults
• Kingfisher Coffeehouse – Animal Face toast and sprinkles smoothie
• Main Street Wine Bar – Grill watermelon, and watermelon, arugula, pistachios, blue cheese, lemon white balsamic salad
• Roman’s Pizzeria –Snocones and cotton candy
• The Pie Shoppe – Beach Monster cookies
This event is possible due to the generous sponsorship from the following organizations: Al Ludwig Memorial Fund, Bethlen Communities, Brandon J. Boyd Memorial Foundation, Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant, Laurel Highlands Olive Oil, Sarah Kovach Thompson State Farm, Scamps Toffee, Scentsational Ideas and The Wooden Mantel.
