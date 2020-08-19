The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center, 411-413 Third Ave. Johnstown, invites the family to a night of summer fun at sundown from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.
“Our connection with the community is more important now than ever,” Creative Director Matt Lamb said. “We wanted to hold a family event that allowed us to have safe art and cultural experiences from our region.”
This night has a special theme: folk and traditional arts. Folk and traditional arts are defined as artistic traditions characteristic of specific ethnic, religious, linguistic, occupational, or regional groups according to the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA).
Folk crafts and activities include Polish paper cutting, weaving, printmaking, and kraslice eggs. In addition to these craft stations, there will be live art demonstrations from artist Barry Poglein, fiber artist Carol Churchy, and Kulani Kids African Dance Group.
Poglein will be carving wooden whistles, while Churchy will demonstrate carpeting making on an 18th century carpet loom. Guests may also join the dance party as Kulani Kids: West African Dance Group teaches basic drum rhythms and West African dance moves.
All ages are welcome. Activities are free, but donations are appreciated. All donations will support the youth education programs at the Bottle Works.
Event organizers ask that attendees practice physical distancing when possible
and wear a face covering when taking part in indoor activities. To donate or to learn about the youth education programs at the Bottle Works, call 814-535-2020 or visit or website at bottleworks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.