Student to attend honors band

Alexis Esher of York was recently selected to attend the All-Eastern Honors Band on 1st Basson. She was chosen from more than 1,200 students.
The All-Eastern Honors Band encompasses 156 of the most accomplished high school musicians from the 12 Northeastern states and the District of Columbia. Upon graduation, Alexis plans to attend a four-year institution to major in music education.
She is the daughter of Heather (Poole) and Marc Esher and granddaughter of Janet and Walter Poole of Latrobe.
