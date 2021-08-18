Straight Talk: PA Conservation Hero Ralph Abele and the Environmental Rights Amendment

CAMP HILL — May 18 marked the 50th anniversary of the Environmental Rights Amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution.
The ERA states in part that “The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania’s public natural resources are the common property of all the people, including generations yet to come. As trustee of these resources, the commonwealth shall conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people.”
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation President Marci J. Mowery noted, “All year long, the PPFF is celebrating this momentous occasion and highlighting the people who helped make the ERA dream a reality. One such person was Ralph Abele, who always had a passion for the outdoors, but did not truly make his mark until 1969, when he left his steady job as a food broker in Pittsburgh to become executive secretary of Pennsylvania’s Joint Legislative Air and Water Pollution Control and Conservation Committee. During his tenure there, he helped write many important environmental laws, including the 1970 Clean Water Amendments, the Clean Air Act, the Sewage Facilities Act and the ERA.
“He took that motto to the Pennsylvania Fish Commission, where in 1972, he was appointed executive director of the agency. In that role, he and his staff took on polluters, restored shad to the Susquehanna River, and taught younger generations why the environment is important and how they can play a role in its conservation.
“Ralph was also an avid writer for the Straight Talk columns in Pennsylvania Angler and won many award over the years, including the Pennsylvania Wildlife Federation’s Conservationist of the Year award and Trout Unlimited’s Professional Conservationist of the Year.
“Ralph Abele’s motto of ‘Do your duty and fear no one!’ has inspired countless conservationists across Pennsylvania,” said Mowery. “Whether battling polluters, educating children about the environment, or serving on numerous nonprofit boards in his retirement days, Ralph serves as a model of what a dedicated individual can do for conservation if they are willing to try.”
Read more about Abele’s life at https://paparksandforests.org/news/straight-talk-about-a-conservation-hero-ralph-abele, then go to https://paparksandforests.org/our-work/education/era50 to learn how you can celebrate Ralph’s legacy and the ERA anniversary.
