Why pay $20 or more for plastic storage bins?
I get the same thing for free. Instead of going to the store to buy bins, I go to the copy room where I work. The boxes that computer paper comes in are a perfect size for storage.
There are not too big or small, and they stack well.
If I don’t find one at work, I ask a friend of mine who works in a lawyer’s office to bring an empty box to me. They go through stacks of paper! Cait in Connecticut
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.