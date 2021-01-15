Steeples Project acquires former rectory

Cambria City’s former St. Columba church and the former St. Columba Rectory have been reunited through a “game-changing” gift to The Steeples Project. The owners of the Heritage House Inn Bed & Breakfast at 916 Broad St. in Johnstown recently donated the property to 1901 Church Inc., the nonprofit corporation that sponsors The Steeples Project.
“We have been very happy to own and operate the Heritage House Inn Bed and Breakfast in historic Cambria City over the last 10 years,” said Virginia Fitzpatrick, co-owner of the Heritage House with her husband, Dennis. “We are happy — as we concentrate our energies on our Florida Bed and Breakfast at this time — to donate the building to The Steeples Project, so that the historic integrity of the building and neighborhood will continue to flourish.”
Saint Columba Parish was founded by Irish Roman Catholics and established at the Tenth Avenue end of Chestnut Street in 1888. The original church and school, built that year at the corner of Chestnut and Tenth, still stands and now is owned by ACRP. The parish rectory at 916 Broad St. is believed to have been built around 1890, and the newer St. Columba Church was built at Broad and Tenth streets in 1913-14.
St. Columba operated as Cambria City’s “English speaking” parish until July, 2009, when it was closed along with four other Cambria City parishes — all five of which were consolidated into Resurrection Parish. Columba’s rectory was sold to the Fitzpatricks less than two years later.
A “Save Our Steeples” group organized when the parish consolidation plans were announced, first in an effort to keep the parishes open, and then to promote the reopening of the buildings for other purposes after they were closed. The group raised funds to bring in a consultant who, in conjunction with the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, organized a community charette in the fall of 2010. Save Our Steeples then helped 1901 Church, Inc., to acquire the former SS. Casimir and Emerich, Immaculate Conception and Columba church buildings in late 2011.
1901 Church launched The Steeples Project in 2012, reopened Immaculate Conception as The Grand Halle on Broad Street, sold Casimir in 2015, and currently is working to reopen Columba as a theatre for dramatic arts.
“We can’t thank the Fitzpatricks enough for their donation,” said Kim Rauch, chairman of the board of directors of 1901 Church. “Acquisition of this former rectory is a real game-changer for us.”
The late-Victorian building features three full floors plus basement, 14 rooms and 4.5 baths. 1901 Church is putting 916 Broad to immediate use as an Airbnb and corporate offices. Long-term plans call for utilizing much of the house as support space for the theatre operation. Although a theatre-design team is just beginning to factor the house and grounds into the reuse plans, initial thoughts are that the box office, concessions, dressing rooms, performers’ green room and lobby all can be located there.
Meanwhile, The Steeples Project has restored heat in the Columba church building for the first time in a decade and is making preparations to reopen the building in rough condition for use by area theatre companies while the formal adaptive-reuse project is developed. Even in rough condition, Columba will be the region’s first dedicated theatre for dramatic arts capable of operating year-round.
For more information about the Columba Theatre Project and The Steeples Project, visit www.steeplesproject.org or call 814-536-7986.
