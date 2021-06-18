Stage Right summer camps series underway

Stage Right School for the Performing Arts in Greensburg has kicked off its summer with the first of five summer camps for ages 6 months to 18 years old, as well as people with special needs.
Artistic director Anthony Marino said the first camp for ages 8-18 kicked off June 7 and will run to June 27.
This camp has 83 students and will feature the teen students performing the musical “Heathers,” based on the movie of the same name, and the pre-teens a middle school version of the rock and roll musical “Rock of Ages.”
Each age group for the camps takes classes in acting, voice, and dance, and enjoys in-person masterclasses from Broadway performers: Lenora Nemetz (“Chicago,” “Working,” “Gypsy”) and Allan Snyder (“Les Miserables,” first national tour of “Phantom of the Opera” as the Phantom). Students will also work with Carnegie Mellon University musical theatre voice professor Claudia Benack.
As part of these camps every student will receive a professional headshot done by Stacey Louise Photography.
The second camp for the same age groups will run July 5-25. For this camp the teens will perform “The Addams Family,” and the pre-teens will do “The Wizard of Oz.” There are 56 students already registered for this second camp, but there is still room for more. You can register for any of the camps by going to www.stagerightgreensburg.com/register.
Stage Right’s Music Together Program, a nationally renowned immersive music program for families with children aged 6 months to 4 years, will have a “Harmonica” Camp July 6 — Aug. 5. Classes are Saturdays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Stage Right’s Stars of Tomorrow Camp for ages 4-7 will run July 26-30. from 10 a.m. to noon. They will perform the mini-musical “Broadway Beat” featuring some of Broadway’s greatest hits.
Also during the week of July 26-30, the Spectrum Theatre Initiative Camp, for people of all ages with special needs, will run from 1 to 3 p.m. each day. This program “uses drama and music to reach kids in innovative and exciting ways, based on national autism programs.”
To find out more information on any of these camps, visit www.stagerightgreensburg.com or call 724-832-7464.
