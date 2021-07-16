Stage Right’s second summer camp for ages 8-18 is in full swing and headed toward two productions the weekend of July 23-25.
Anthony Marino, artistic director, announced the camp started on July 5 with 43 teens and 50 preteens between the two age groups. In addition to their regular classes in acting, jazz, modern, voice and stage combat, they started rehearsal the first day in preparation of their performances.
• The teens have been working on “The Addams Family” musical, based on the cartoon strip and television show created by Charles Addams. The Addamses are a satirical inversion of the ideal 20th-century American family: an odd wealthy aristocratic clan who delight in the macabre and are seemingly unaware or unconcerned that other people find them bizarre or frightening. They originally appeared as an unrelated group of 150 single-panel cartoons, about half of which were originally published in The New Yorker between their debut in 1938 and Charles Addams’s death in 1988. Adapted into other media, “The Addams Family” musical opened on Broadway in April 2010. The original cast featured Nathan Lane as Gomez and Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia.
The teen show has three casts of leads in the roles of Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Fester, Grandma, Pugsley, Lerch, Alice, Mal and Lucas.
• The preteen show is the classic musical “The Wizard of Oz” based the film musical that shot Judy Garland to fame in 1939, the show features the familiar storyline and all of the movie’s beloved characters. The Royal Shakespeare Company adapted the film’s screenplay, also using the songs from the film, and produced a new version at London’s Barbican Centre in 1987.
The preteen production also has three casts of all the characters.
“The Addams Family” will be performed 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25.
“The Wizard of Oz” will be performed 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday July 24.
All shows will be held at Science Hall Theatre at Westmoreland County Community College.
For tickets, call 724-832-7464 or visit www.stageright greensburg.com/shows
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.