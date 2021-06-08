Stage Right’s Summer Professional Company will stage the Gershwin musical “Crazy For You” June 11 and 12 at the Smail Amphitheatre in Hempfield Park.
“Crazy for You” is a romantic comedy musical with a book by Ken Ludwig, lyrics by Ira Gershwin and music by George Gershwin. Billed as “The New Gershwin Musical Comedy,” it is largely based on the songwriting team’s 1930 musical “Girl Crazy,” but also incorporates songs from several other productions. “Crazy for You” won the 1992 Tony Award (Broadway).
Featured in the cast are Kevin O’Leary as Bela Zangler, Anthony Marino Jr. as Bobby, Katherine Harkins as Polly, Clare Ivy Stoller as Irene, Greg Keresten as Everett, Rylan Jenkins Snaith as Lank Hawkins, Courtney Harkins as Mother/ Patricia Fodor, Ryan Jordan as Patsy, and Aliya Pimental as Tess.
“Crazy for You” is the story of a banker, Bobby Child, with a yen for show business who is sent to foreclose on a property that turns out to be a theatre. After falling in love with Polly, the local postmistress, he decides to impersonate famous New York producer Bela Zangler and put on a show to save the theatre.
Hilarity ensues when the real Zangler shows up, as well as Bobby’s fiancée, Irene.
Other participants in the zany hijinks include Eugene and Patricia Fodor who are writing their first travel book, the dastardly Lank Hawkins who wants the theatre and Polly for himself, and a slew of showgirls and singing cowboys!
The show features Gershwin classics: “I Can’t Be Bothered Now,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Embraceable You,” “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It” and the all-time favorite “I’ve Got Rhythm.”
Artisic director Tony Marino continued, “We have wanted to establish a summer season for a long time, and Hempfield Park is a great venue to do that. We are really excited about the company of actors we have for the summer, and this show is the perfect vehicle to show them off. Come spend a night under the stars watching great theatre!”
Stage Right will present “Crazy for You” 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, in the Smail Amphitheatre in Hempfield Park.
To order tickets, call 724-832-7464 or visit www.stagerightgreensburg.com/shows
