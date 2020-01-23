Stage Right School for the Performing Arts will open the second half of its season with Rogers and Hammerstein’s enchanting “Cinderella” with music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II.
Stage Right’s production features 75 students ages 6-18 from 12 school districts and three Cinderellas — Maura Rygg (Greensburg Central Catholic), Delaney Swank (Greensburg Salem) and Aliya Pimental (Westinghouse Arts Academy). The actresses are high school seniors who plan to attend college for musical theatre. Each has a personal connection with the character and story:
Rygg: “I love her ethos; when life doesn’t go your way, it is so easy to become pessimistic, but Cinderella never does this, she never stops dreaming.”
Pimental: “Throughout the show, Cinderella learns that others opinions don’t define who she is on the inside or outside. Realizing that anything is possible if you treat people with kindness. I admire the love she continued to hold in her heart even when she was being put down.”
Swank: “I love Cinderella because she chooses kindness and love over anything else. The story teaches that true beauty is found through goodness, patience and compassion.”
“Cinderella” will be directed by Tony Marino (SDC), choreographed by Renata Marino (MTEA), musically directed by Christopher McAllister and stage managed by
Anna Stewart. Magical projections and set design by Mark Kissner (Pittsburgh Public Theatre).
“Cinderella” will be performed at two locations on subsequent weekends:
Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin. Call 724-367-4000 or 724-832-7464.
Then again on Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. in the Science Hall Theatre at Westmoreland County Community College.
The director said, “Before the Saturday and Sunday matinees at WCCC you can join us for lunch with Cinderella and her friends. For only $10, this unique and interactive experience allows the attendees to eat and interact with Cinderella, the Prince, the Fairy Godmother and even the wicked Stepmother and Sisters. Characters will also be available to take pictures. The menu includes soup, sandwiches, chicken fingers, mac and cheese and a dessert and takes place next to the theatre starting at 12:30 p.m. To make your reservation, call 724-832-7464.”
Tony Marino added, “Stage Right’s nonprofit partner for this show will be Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Laurel Region. Stage Right has picked a local nonprofit partner for each show this season. These are non-monetary partnerships are intended to cross-promote each nonprofit’s mission with our respective constituents.”
Other cast members and their school districts:
Fairy Godmother — Natalie Estok, Westinghouse; Emma Kate Angelo, Greensburg Central Catholic; Gia Marino, Hempfield Area.
Stepmother — Hannah Duckett, Homeschool; Hannah Wagner, Belle Vernon; Mia Paluzzi, Homeschool.
Portia (Stepsister) — Laura Stanish, Connellsville Area; Abby Bass Riley, Penn-Trafford; Abby Molek, Hempfield Area
Joy (Stepsister) — Brielle Zimmerman, Greater Latrobe; Aleena Martin, Blairsvile; Madi Hopkins, Greater Latrobe.
Christopher (Prince) — Jordan Keenan, Homeschool; Ben Federico, Greater Latrobe; Alex Podolinski, Gbg. Salem.
Herald — Joey Estok, Westinghouse; Connor Parente, Norwin; Wesley Heverly, Gbg. Salem.
Queen (His Mother) — Sydney Brown, Lincoln Park; Grace Paulovich, Norwin; Mia Confer, Penn-Trafford.
King (His Father) — Simon Bouille, Hempfield Area; Issac McCloy, Westinghouse; Max Davis, Homeschool.
The Chef — Braden Poole, Greensburg Salem; Issie Costellic, Penn-Trafford; Michael Harris, Penn-Traford.
Also in the cast from Greater Latrobe are Avery Federico, Lucy Cramer, Gia Petrazio and Meghan Divittis, and from Greensburg Central Catholic are Gloria Rosato and Julianne Fontano.
Call 724-832-7464 or 724-836-8000 or visit www.stagerightgreensburg.com for other details.
