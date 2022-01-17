HARRISBURG – During a ceremonial session Friday, Jan. 14, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court welcomed its newest judge as Stacy Wallace was sworn in by the Honorable P. Kevin Brobson, justice of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
Wallace, of McKean County, won election to the court in November 2021 and will serve a 10-year term.
Judge Wallace earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and her juris doctorate from Duquesne University School of Law.
“I am deeply thankful to all who helped get me here,” said Judge Wallace. “I look forward to daily respecting and protecting both the U.S. and state Constitution.”
Prior to joining the court, Wallace clerked for then Superior Court Judge John Cleland as well as Common Pleas Court Judge John H. Yoder. Dedicated to serving those in need, Wallace also served as a specially appointed law master and Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act counsel and as an attorney for more than a decade representing clients in both the private and public sectors, working on behalf of nonprofit organizations and offering pro bono services to represent victims of domestic violence, individuals with developmental disabilities and children in crisis and abuse situations.
Committed to the importance of legal education, Wallace also worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford and as an instructor for continuing legal education courses for attorneys.
Wallace is a member of the McKean County and Pennsylvania bar associations and has been active in numerous community organizations including the American Red Cross, Downtown Bradford Revitalization Corp., the Guidance Center, which provides resources and guidance to those struggling with mental illness and intellectual disabilities, and served on the board of directors of the Court Appointed Special Advocates of McKean County.
Judge Wallace resides in McKean County with her husband and two children.
The Commonwealth Court was established in 1968 and is one of Pennsylvania’s two statewide intermediate appellate courts. The court has subject matter jurisdiction over state and local government matters. It also acts as a trial court when lawsuits are filed by or against Commonwealth officials and Commonwealth agencies.
Appellate cases are generally heard by panels of three judges in Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, although, on occasion, the court sits in other locations.
Cases may also be heard by a single judge or by en banc panels of seven judges.
More on the Commonwealth Court and its judges can be found at pacourts.us/commonwealth-court
