St. Vincent Seminary welcomed 13 new students to its graduate programs on Aug. 17, studying for ordination to the priesthood, in the ecclesial ministry program as well as the master of arts program and for continuing education.
Some of those students include:
DIOCESE OF GREENSBURG
Mark A. Ferlin is a student in the Ecclesial Ministry program. He is a graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School and earned a bachelor of science degree in geology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1983. He obtained a master of science degree in hydrogeology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993. He earned a certificate in pastoral ministry from Seton Hill University, Greensburg, in 2019. He and his wife Kathy live in Latrobe.
Jerome (J.T.) Tuskan of New Kensington is a student in the Ecclesial Ministry program. He completed the pastoral certificate program from Seton Hill University, Greensburg, in 2020.
ST. VINCENT ARCHABBEY
Brother Francisco Whittaker, OSB, of St. Vincent Archabbey, is the son of Daniel and Kathleen Whittaker of Grove City. He is a 2015 graduate of Mother of Divine Grace School, Ojai, California. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in biochemistry from St. Vincent College in 2019.
MASTER OF ARTS
Katie L. Zuzik of Greensburg is the daughter of John and Rebecca Zuzik of Greensburg. A 1999 graduate of Mt. Zion High School, Mt. Zion, Illinois, she has a bachelor of arts degree in English-writing, cum laude, from Milikin University, Decatur, Illinois, graduating in 2003. She earned a pastoral ministry certificate in 2011 and a bachelor of music degree in sacred music and religious studies, cum laude, in 2012 from Seton Hill University, Greensburg.
