In the spring of 2020, St. Vincent Seminary announced a new 18-credit certificate program in Spiritual Direction, offered via its Institute for Ministry Formation. The program provides formation for laity, clergy and religious who are discerning a call to serve the church through offering spiritual direction. The program can be completed over the span of two years.
This year, at its spring meeting, the Seminary Board of Regents approved a second 18-credit certificate program, this one in theology.
The certificates are designed to equip students with core theological, spiritual, and pastoral formation for use in active ministry or to pursue more advanced graduate studies. The programs are flexible so as to accommodate those working in active ministry and/or the working professional. Courses are mainly online and can be taken in any sequence unless otherwise specified.
Students may elect to complete their studies with a certificate, or they may elect to apply these credits as a specialization in the master of arts in theology degree program.
For additional information, email imf@stvincent.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.